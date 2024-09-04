Kristin Juszczyk Designs Exclusive Collection With Gatorade Celebrating Inclusivity in Sports
Earlier this year, designer Kristin Juszczyk became an internet sensation when her luxurious custom NFL game day jackets caught the attention of Taylor Swift, and thus, the entire nation. Today, the Long Island native is taking her love for fashion and football to the next level through a unique partnership with beverage giant Gatorade. The iconic brand and the 30-year-old are coming together to celebrate inclusivity in football with a limited-edition three-product capsule collection featuring a duffle bag, water bottle and towel. And, it‘s all happening just in time for the NFL season kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Juszczyk’s designs, set to launch on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. ET, are each adorned with Gatorade’s signature “Gx” logo and its recognizable green and orange color scheme, combined with her contemporary patchwork designs. This collection isn’t just about merging aesthetics; it’s about combining the worlds of fashion and sports in a way that resonates with both athletes and fans.
“Growing up, I always had a Gatorade in my hand, so to now be collaborating with the brand on a Gatorade iD Drop is incredible,” Juszczyk said in a press release. “This collection marries the worlds of fashion and sports—both of which are so meaningful to my own life, being a designer and a fan. I’m proud that this collaboration celebrates inclusivity in sport and hope it inspires even more people to get in the game.”
As part of the collaboration and Gatorade’s Equity in Sports initiative, the brand has committed to investing more than $600,000 to increase access to sports for young athletes, particularly girls in flag football.
We chatted further with the creative and talented Juszczyk to learn more about her synergy with Gatorade, as well as her passion for fashion.
Designing the collection
The San Jose, Calif., resident describes the partnership as organic and says she was excited to work with an iconic brand that is passionate about the growth of female engagement in sports, just like she is.
“I truly feel like Gatorade encapsulates culture, sports and fashion into a brand. And I do feel like I also mimic that as well. Football is so near and dear to my heart that when the opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer,” Juszczyk shares. “Gatorade gave me the full creative freedom to blend their nostalgic, iconic brand with my contemporary patchwork designs. It was exciting to see those two worlds blend together.”
Juszczyk, who has also created signature custom pieces for SI Swimsuit models Olivia Culpo, Olivia Dunne, Brittany Mahomes and Simone Biles, admits that she loves all three products equally and can’t pick her favorite. The duffle bag, however, was especially rewarding to create because it‘s a totally new product for Gatorade.
On merging fashion with football
Juszczyk’s designs are deeply influenced by her life experiences, particularly her love for fashion and football—a love that was amplified after meeting her husband, Kyle Juszczyk, a fullback for the San Francisco 49ers.
“It’s awesome to see the two worlds collide: sports and fashion. It’s been the natural trajectory of my life. I’ve always loved fashion, and then, of course, when I met Kyle, and he loves sports and football so much, I started to love it as well,” she adds. “To be able to be a fan—I’ve been so fortunate—Kyle's had a career of 12 years. I try to go to as many games as possible. I’m always looking at what everyone’s wearing, and what gap there is or what’s missing. To be able to bring some new, fresh designs to the space and inspire fans or athletes to just ‘look good, feel good, play good’ encapsulates my brand as well.”
Being a business owner
Beyond getting her products out there, Juszczyk, who signed an NFL licensing deal in January, hopes her journey into design will inspire others to pursue their passions, regardless of when they start. Juszczyk encourages people, especially women, to take risks in their career and know that no path is truly linear. If you’re passionate about a certain dream, chase it.
“Fashion is something I’ve always loved, but design is a love that came later in life. I hope to inspire some people and show them that just because you’re not doing something right now, doesn’t mean you can’t do it in the future. When we’re children, our parents put us in all these classes, and you stop doing that as an adult,” she explains. “I think it’s awesome to dive into something fresh and new, and discover a new love. It’s never too late to learn something new."
You can shop Juszczyk’s products exclusively on Gatorade.com next Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. ET.