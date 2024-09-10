Kristin Juszczyk Designed a Fabulous Red 49ers Jacket for the Team’s NFL Season Opener
The NFL is back, and so is Kristin Juszyzck.
Last season, the designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk made a name for herself as a game day fashion icon. Not only does she expertly style outfits for the games, but she is likewise a designer who reworks team merchandise into new clothing items. In addition to crafting her own game day looks, Juszczyk has been known to make various game day garments for other WAGs.
Some of her clientele last season included Olympic gymnast Simone Biles (who is married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens), pop sensation Taylor Swift (the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) and Brittany Mahomes (2024 SI Swimsuit rookie and the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes).
Yesterday, the 49ers 2024 season kicked off at home against the New York Jets. And, of course, Juszczyk was ready. For the season opener, she took a jersey with her husband’s name and number on the back and transformed it into a chic fall jacket. She kept the top half of the jersey intact, but added denim—with the phrase “del4yed not de9ied” stitched in—to the bottom half.
Juszczyk paired the jacket with a simple white tank and black jean shorts to round out her first game day outfit of the season. When it comes to her handmade team gear, we are sure there is more where that came from. The rest of the NFL season, we’ll surely be on the lookout for her incredible designs.