Kulani Kinis Releases Vibrant, Versatile New ‘Island Paparazzi’ Swimwear Collection
Summer is not over yet. There’s still a few good weeks of warm weather ahead, and just a couple months later, tropical holiday vacations to the hottest of locations will follow. Swimwear brand Kulani Kinis is well aware of the fact that high-quality, reasonably affordable and stylish sets are a year-round need, contrary to popular belief. And, we here at SI Swimsuit obviously believe the same. We’re always on the hunt for unique new pieces to add to our beachwear collection, and we’re so excited about the brand’s new “Island Paparazzi’ collection, launched on Sept. 11.
The 2015-founded brand takes pride in its sustainability, including a partnership with Seabin to support the removal of microplastics and plastic pollution for cleaner oceans. This spring, Kulani Kinis reworked the brand’s signature fabrics to now be created from recycled bottles, using 75% less C02 in production.
The brand new collection is so flattering, you’ll want to be photographed in it. Ranging in sizes from XS to 3XL, it has everything you could ever need: from string suits and cheeky bottoms to sporty tops and sleek one-pieces in a variety of colors, shimmers and tropical prints, each style also has a matching men’s short. In addition to the brand’s website, Kulani Kinis is also available on major online retailers like Nordstrom, Revolve and ASOS.
“In a world where we are always ‘on’ and chasing, Island Paparazzi is about capturing the beauty between moments: the exhale, the unexpected and the calm in between. There are so many little cherubs of magic within the collection,” cofounders Dani Atkins and Alex Babich tell SI Swimsuit. “From the bespoke palm charm on a postage stamp to the nostalgic, 1970s-inspired lettuce edge bikini, each element depicts playful fun in the sun.”
Below are four of our favorite looks from the new drop. Shop the full collection at kulanikinis.com.
Vintage Paradise Ruched Bandeau One-Piece, $85 (kulanikinis.com)
We’re imagining sailing between the Greek islands in this stunning, classy strapless one-piece.
Tequila Spritz Bind Tie Halter Top, $62 and Micro Thong Tie Side Bottom, $60 (kulanikinis.com)
This super cheeky plunging set is so Brat summer-coded.
Cutie Frutti Bind Tie Halter Top, $62 and High Leg Thong, $60 (kulanikinis.com)
We love the girly, youthful, colorful vibes of this set.
Mimosa Meadows Halter Bralette Bikini Top, $62 and Y Cheeky Bottoms, $60 (kulanikinis.com)
This sweet orange floral set features a double-string top for extra adjustability, and super flattering high-leg Y-shaped cheeky bottoms.