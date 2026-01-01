Sabrina Carpenter’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
There’s no denying Sabrina Carpenter has a style all her own.
First breaking onto the Hollywood scene with a role on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, the 26-year-old has made a name for herself over the last few years with her sensational pop beats and fun lyrics. With a total of seven studio albums under her belt, including Emails I Can’t Send, Short n’ Sweet and her latest Man’s Best Friend, the superstar has racked up an impressive 12 Grammy Award nominations and two wins (so far).
Putting her viral performances and high-energy sound to the side, Carpenter is also widely beloved for her singular, signature style, which often mixes vintage vibes with modern cheekiness to create memorable looks. And as it turns out, these fabulous fashion moments aren’t restricted to her red carpet walks; the artist is just as fashion-forward when it comes to rockin’ a swimwear look on the beach or by the pool.
But don’t just take our word for it! Without further ado, here are a handful of Carpenter’s best swimsuit moments throughout the years:
Seaside style
When it comes to Carpenter’s swimwear selections, the artist gravitates toward retro cuts with dramatic flair and feminine details, such as bows, ruffles and pastel shades. She also never shies away from styling a flirty one-piece, particularly in her music videos.
Relaxing in pastel polka dots
Making beautiful music in a ruffled two-piece
Lounging seaside in a retro blue one-piece
Getting playful with orange patterns
Rocking Baywatch red while on vacation
Working late (because she’s a singer) in a halter-top
Swimsuit-adjacent fashion
And the beach isn’t the only location Carpenter has been known to sport a swimwear-adjacent outfit. The artist also regularly takes inspiration from traditional bikini cuts and seaside styles when it comes to her everyday wardrobe, once again opting for timeless details while incorporating modern trends via fabrics and patterns.
Daring to don a denim bikini
Sparkling in a purple two-piece
Looking gilded in gold for Versace
Bringing back classic crochet cover-ups
Making the monokini a music video star
Queueing up some cute cottagecore vibes
What’s next for Carpenter?
With her radio domination in 2024 and 2025, it’s safe to say fans can expect exciting things ahead for Carpenter in 2026.
For starters, her album Man’s Best Friend is nominated for six Grammy Awards at the 2026 show, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Meanwhile, the lead single off the album, “Manchild,” is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video.
Carpenter is also slated to return to her first love in the coming months: acting. As reported by Deadline, Carpenter is currently working on a movie musical loosely based on Alice in Wonderland. She has also reportedly been working with Disney to revive the iconic Muppet Show, where she will appear as a celebrity guest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beloved franchise.