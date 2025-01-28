Kylie Jenner Dazzles in Ab-Flaunting Chanel Tweed Cropped Jacket, Pleated Mini Skirt at Paris Fashion Week
It’s a star-studded occasion in France right now as celebrities, models and designers come together for Paris Fashion Week. Among the many notable faces we’ve seen in the audience, making fashion statements of their own, include Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dua Lipa and more. Kylie Jenner stepped out on Tuesday for the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show, decked out in a feminine and dainty Chanel ensemble worth pulling inspo from.
Ahead of the event, the 27-year-old mom of two wowed in a white matching Chanel set, consisting of a tweed cropped cardigan with silver detailed buttons and a matching tweed pleated mini skirt featuring a silver multi-layered body chain draped around her waist. She accessorized with a black cross-body handbag, silver bangle bracelets, baby pink manicured nails and black cat-eyed sunglasses. As for shoes, Jenner opted for simple yet classic black closed-toed sling-back kitten heels.
Showing off her lean, toned figure, Jenner posed outside of the event and proved her status, once again, as a modern fashion icon.
Also this week, Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner walked the runway during the Schiaparelli show, donning a truly breathtaking gown worth highlighting. Seen below, the 29-year-old celeb modeled a tan-colored floor-length dress featuring a lace-up corset bodice, doll-like hips and draped fabric wrapped in a bow in the back. The gown featured satin blue floral fabric across the bust and the bottom, adding an extra layer of femininity to the overall look.
Jenner’s hair was styled in a clean, slicked-back high bun, putting the gown on full display.
“gown of dreams @schiaparelli,” Jenner wrote in her caption. And we’re not the only ones seriously impressed with the look.
“BEYOND STUNNING!!!🔥,” commented stylist Gina Malach.
“Ok but that walk !??? I like detttt😍😍✨✨✨✨shine then 🤍,” SZA added.
“so good,” Kylie wrote.
It’s been a busy month for Kylie, per usual, who spent the past weekend in New York City before jetting off to Paris. Supporting boyfriend Timothée Chalamet as he served double duty in hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live, she was spotted leaving the after-party in a brown floor-length furry coat.
In 2024, Jenner launched her clothing line Khy, which is dropping a new collection called the Khy Wardrobe today, featuring faux fur coats, corpcore-inspired items and faux leather. While discussing her new brand and her own personal style, the Kylie Cosmetics founder described her taste as “dark feminine.”
“I haven’t had a baby in a few years. The first part of my twenties was having children, learning what my personal style was and then losing it—not knowing how to dress, gaining 60 pounds for both pregnancies. It took me a year to feel like myself again,” she told Elle in October 2024. “At 27, I feel more confident and more like myself than ever.”