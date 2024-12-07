Lauren Chan Flaunted Her Curves in This Cobalt Blue Cut-Out Two-Piece in Mexico
Lauren Chan was well immersed in the fashion and editorial scene long before she graced the pages of SI Swimsuit. The former features editor at Glamour magazine made her debut in 2023, posing for James Macari in the Dominican Republic and pairing her rookie reveal with a profound and deeply personal essay. The Canada native is also the former founder of Henning, a size-inclusive clothing brand focused on creating sustainable and timeless pieces for all women. Chan returned to the fold this year, too, modeling for Yu Tsai on the breathtaking beaches of Mexico.
We’re still not over how confident, radiant, powerful and fabulous she looked while on location in Cancun earlier this year, and we especially can’t stop thinking about this daring royal blue set from Capala.
Capala Swim NAYA Bikini Top Cobalt, $53 and NAYA Bikini Bottom Cobalt, $53 (capalaswim.co.uk)
This stunning, vibrant set featured a dainty top with a bold, revealing keyhole cut-out in the front, two dazzling gold O-ring details and a completely open back. The bottoms are a classic stringy tie-side style, offering minimal coverage but maximum adjustability. Shop more at capalaswim.co.uk.
While on the red carpet celebrating the launch of this year’s publication, which also marked SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue, Chan shared how her photo shoot impacted her in the most positive way, and perfectly complemented all the self-work she has been doing.
“I have been making such distinct efforts to discover myself, know myself, like myself, and then be myself over the past few years. And, I feel like I’ve arrived and I’m so glad it resonates because I want it to inspire other people to go on that journey [of self-discovery] as well,” she shared in May. “I think [being on set with SI Swimsuit in Mexico] healed a small part of me. It healed the teenage self that watched America’s Next Top Model and size-inclusion wasn’t a thing yet. It healed the Asian part of me that didn’t ever feel beautiful amongst the very white beauty standard ... I’m speechless because it was it was genuinely healing.”
Today, the Traitors Canada Season 2 star is dedicated to using her platform to advocate for diversity and inclusion in the industry. She’s never afraid to point out when brands, magazines and corporations fall short and encourages them to do better.