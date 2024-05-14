Lauren Chan: 2024 Mexico

Chan came to the SI Swimsuit set for the first time in 2023 as a model, fashion editor and entrepreneur. The size-inclusion advocate signed with Ford Models in New York City, while working as a fashion writer for outlets like Vogue and Interview. She later became the fashion features editor at Glamour, where she focused on a plus-size fashion beat and designed a clothing collection with Lane Bryant. Now, she pursues both modeling and journalistic endeavors, including working as a broadcaster and host on Canadian programs like The Social, CityLine, and eTalk. Chan returns to the SI Swimsuit set for the 2024 issue.
The Mexican Caribbean, which is home to popular destinations like Cancún, Isla Cozumel and Riviera Maya, was one of the dazzling locations chosen by SI Swimsuit for the 2024 issue. Rich in Mayan history and featuring clear, turquoise waters and beautiful beaches, it is the perfect vacation spot both for those seeking cultural history and those in need of relaxation. With its beauty and rich history, it couldn’t have been a more perfect destination for the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue.
To learn more about the Mexican Caribbean, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
Inspired by swimsuit editorials from the 1980s, the styling on set featured loud colors, sleek swimsuits and over-the-top jewelry. The final looks and photos are meant to read sporty, but a little flashy.
Hair: Ryan Richman for A-Frame Agency using Aveda Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Dior Beauty, Jones Road Beauty and West Barn Co. Photographer: Yu Tsai
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Earrings by IPPOLITA. Ring by Lili Claspe. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. Earrings by AGMES. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Earrings by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Butter Swim. Earrings by AGMES. Necklace by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Butter Swim. Earrings by AGMES. Necklace by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Riot Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Capala Swim. Necklace by Cleopatra’s Bling. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Butter Swim. Earrings by AGMES. Necklace by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Earrings by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Bracelet by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Earrings and Bracelet by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Capala Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. Earrings by AGMES. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Bromelia. Bracelet by ViX Paula Hermanny. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear. Necklace and Bracelet by IPPOLITA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Capala Swim. Necklace by Cleopatra’s Bling. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. Earrings by IPPOLITA. Bracelet by Alexis Bittar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by VANESSA MOONEY. Earrings by Karine Sultan. Bracelet by AGMES. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by OOKIOH. Earrings by Jenny Bird. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
