Lauren Chan Stuns on Swim Week Red Carpet in Dress Made Entirely of Swimsuits
Leave it to SI Swimsuit cover girl Lauren Chan to absolutely slay the red carpet in a custom-made garment. The Canadian model hit the Swim Week red carpet last night in a mini dress crafted by atelier Esque/By made entirely of black swimsuits.
When Chan approached Esque/By founder Jennifer Lee about creating the garment, the designer says there was no hesitation in collaborating together. “It may have been the first time we’d heard someone propose a red carpet gown made entirely from black swimsuits—and it made perfect sense coming from Lauren Chan,” Lee says. “The concept was bold, unconventional, and fully aligned with her identity as a fashion innovator and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.”
The three-time SI Swimsuit model approached Lee with a watercolor sketch and together, the creative pair “draped, pinned and reimagined” black Knix swimsuits on a mannequin to get the final showstopping result. Chan, who is a former fashion editor and founder of luxury size-inclusive brand Henning, was incredibly hands-on in bringing her vision to life.
“Not every client comes in with design experience, but we love making space for anyone to shape their own moment—especially someone like Lauren, whose background as the founder of Henning brought clarity and intention to every detail,” Lee adds.
A major challenge? Fashioning four-way stretch swimwear into a structured, red carpet-ready silhouette. Lee implemented zigzag stitching, hand-tucking, darting and strategic shaping to make it work. Ultimately, the final garment utilized 23 Knix swimsuit tops, 27 hours of hand stitching and three different artisans, including Lee, Roza Mirakova and Christelle Endale Elok.
And while custom garments may seem out of reach, Esque/By works with clients to create beautiful, one-off pieces that allow one’s unique sense of style to shine.
“Designed in close collaboration with you and crafted by expert makers in New York City, each piece reflects your story, your shape, and your aesthetic—brought to life through a blend of couture techniques and intuitive, AI-powered tools that make the process both innovative and approachable,” Lee explains of the client-centered process.
Learn more about Esque/By here, and check out Chan’s Swim Week runway looks here.
Watch the full livestream of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week here.