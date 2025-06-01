Lauren Chan Is Cowgirl Cool, Walks Catwalk With Whip for SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Lauren Chan reminded everyone precisely why she’s cover model material during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Swim Week on May 31. Walking the runway in two jaw-dropping looks, Chan managed to raise the temperature in Miami simply by setting foot on the stage.
The 30-year-old model, writer and fierce size-inclusion advocate is an SI Swimsuit staple at this point, having appeared in the magazine three consecutive times. Debuting with a photo shoot in the Dominican Republic in 2023, the model returned in 2024 for a photo shoot in Mexico before being upgraded to the role of “cover girl” in 2025, where her Bermuda photo shoot made waves—figuratively speaking, of course.
But Chan wasn’t simply a stunning vision on the cover, as she also penned an exceptional essay for the 2025 issue titled For the Girls: Celebrating the Evolution of SI Swimsuit, where she sought to answer the question, “Who is SI Swimsuit for?” Delightfully, she landed on a powerful answer, writing, “SI Swimsuit is for anyone who shares our vision to represent women progressively and shatter societal perceptions that reduce a woman’s worth to her appearance.”
For the runway show, Chan donned a couple of spectacular swimsuit looks that showcased both her style and versatility. One was a head-to-toe, all-black Western moment so good, you might as well just yell “Yee Haw” right now. In a one-piece featuring a criss-cross neckline by Bromelia and shiny, fitted, high-waisted chaps (yes, CHAPS) by Lisa Poppy, Chan channeled some serious outlaw energy. She topped everything off with a black cowboy hat, leaving us all hoping this town is, indeed, big enough for the two of us.
Her other look was a more traditional swimsuit, but no less breathtaking. The one-piece by JMP featured a flattering high-cut bottom and a fun criss-cross neckline (an unspoken theme for Chan’s two looks this evening!), leaving a sultry cut-out right in the center of her midriff. Modeled by the cover girl in a deep orange and black print reminiscent of leopard, it would be easy to imagine pairing this little number with some matching black sunglasses to lounge carefree by the pool while you wait for your ice-cold drinks to arrive.
Chan was in excellent company at the scenic W South Beach on Saturday night, walking the runway with a dynamic blend of SI Swimsuit models and Swim Search finalists, as well as several celebrity guests. Aside from the runway show, Swim Week also featured several other exciting events, including a Beach Club sponsored by Coppertone, a VIP dinner party and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.
Swim Week is a beloved traditional happening once a year in the lead-up to summer, where fashion lovers can get their first glimpse of what’s hot for the newest swimwear season before taking the shores themselves.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.