Lauren Chan’s White Silk Bikini Delivered Peak Summer Perfection
2025 has been a massive year for Lauren Chan, who landed on the cover of SI Swimsuit in her third year with the magazine. The model and body inclusivity advocate, who formerly worked as a fashion editor, continues to shine on the pages and off. As a trailblazer and history-maker, all eyes are on the Canada native as she continues to break down barriers for women, plus-size models and the LGBTQ+ community.
Earlier this year, Chan traveled to sunny Bermuda for her third consecutive SI Swimsuit photo shoot with photographer Ben Watts, where she channeled ethereal mermaid looks we can’t get enough of. At the time, she didn’t know she was posing for her cover shoot, looking so lovely in neutrals on the beach and in the water.
One of the many gorgeous swimsuits she wore for the 2025 issue includes the most feminine, angelic two-piece we’ve seen in a while—one you can still get your hands on for this summer.
With a silk fabric overlay, a balconette top with a string halter neck and high-waisted cheeky bottoms, this two-piece from Mare Perpetua screams oceanic angel vibes. Flaunting just the right amount of underboob, the swimsuit fit Chan like a glove and accentuated her figure. Femininity by the beach is an aesthetic we’ll never get tired of.
Two years after coming out as a lesbian with a personal essay alongside her SI Swimsuit debut, Chan, who got engaged to director Hayley Kosan in March, made brand history with her 2025 cover.
“I will say that this year’s styling was my favorite,” Chan told SI Swimsuit of her 2025 shoot. “It’s a little bridal, and I just got engaged, so I felt that special spark of the universe winking at us. We got beautiful weather, it was Bermuda, it was the perfect team, so it did feel special.”
More recently, Chan joined SI Swimsuit in Miami, Fla., for the brand’s annual runway show during Swim Week, taking place at the end of May. Ditching the mermaidcore and bridal aesthetics, the model rocked an ultra edgy cowgirl look—complete with chaps and a whip—and a fiery patterned halter-neck look.
“Bringing c----y country (ahem: latex chaps) to @si_swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week Show felt more powerful than ever,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a fierce clip of her on the catwalk.
Chan has most certainly proven her power and talent in front of the camera during her time with SI Swimsuit, and this year she really reminded her fans how versatile her fashion can be—from angelic to western and everything in between.