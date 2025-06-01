Lauren Chan 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Lauren Chan walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
This three-time SI Swimsuit model has had an exciting year so far, recently gracing SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue as one of four cover models. A passionate size-inclusion advocate and former features editor for Glamour, Chan is no stranger to the worlds of fashion and modeling. She is also a talented writer, having penned an essay titled For the Girls: Celebrating the Evolution of SI Swimsuit, which was also published in SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue.
Hosted at the W South Beach on May 30 and May 31, SI Swimsuit’s runway show at Swim Week was a must-see event for those wanting to learn about the hottest swimwear trends of this summer. The brand also hosted several other exciting events apart from the runway show, which include a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner party where guests tasted some of the best dishes Miami has to offer, as well as an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.