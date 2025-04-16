Lindsay Lohan Is Next-Level Elegant in New Photo Shoot with ‘Vogue Czechoslovakia’
Lindsay Lohan is having one wild 2025 so far—and it’s only April.
After stepping out of the limelight for a few years, the beloved actress and singer is back and better than ever, much to the delight of her loyal fanbase. Lohan also happens to be the definition of “booked and busy” lately, with several highly anticipated projects on the horizon, perhaps most notably the upcoming sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, aptly titled: Freakier Friday.
But Lohan managed to take some time out of her busy schedule to bless us with her presence on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia, which is out Wednesday, April 16. The photos, which were taken by The Morelli Brothers, are...well, we’ll let them speak for themselves (but honestly, prepare to fully gasp and possibly throw your hand dramatically over your heart. You’ve been warned):
Told you so!
The photos are stunning to say the least, with Lohan fully leaning into those iconic old school femme fatale vibes. In the first photo, Lohan donned a black fitted jumpsuit, pairing it with round earrings, both by Chanel, but the pièce de résistance is easily the netted headpiece, channeling just a touch of drama. We get another Chanel jumpsuit in the second photo, this time paired with a sheer black cocoon of cloth, and—if the first photo had “just a touch of drama”—this one certainly ups the ante.
The third photo would have any retired emo kid screaming, as Lohan sported a matte black leather blazer studded with countless eyelets and corset ties, which topped a simple black bra and pencil skirt combo by Ludovic de Saint Sernin for Jean Paul Gaultier. And the fourth photo saw the star as a full-on black and white beauty, positively dripping in luxury as she modeled a gown by Vera Wang with a show-stopping hat by BUERLANGMA.
And Lohan’s hair and makeup for this shoot are of equal perfection. The long blonde locks, which were styled by Dimitris Giannetos using the brand What Wigs?, are carefully curated into soft waves. Her makeup, done by Ash K. Holm, saw her eyes in a sultry, smoky mix of neutrals and grays with just a touch of pink on the cheeks to give her that much-sought-after flushed glow. Her lips pop with a deep, glossy berry shade that has us reconsidering our traditional spring makeup choices for a potential switch to fall tones early.
And, of course, Lohan’s fans were quick to flood the comment section of the Instagram post with support for the superstar and the next chapter of her already incredible career:
“This. Entire. Shoot. Wow. 🖤✨🥂,” one user wrote.
“Brilliant! Stunning! 🤩❤️,” another fan added.
“She is the moment,” another commenter exclaimed.
And we couldn’t agree more, so be sure to catch Lohan when she returns to the big screen in Freakier Friday, coming to theaters August 8!