Lauren Chan Said ‘I Do’ in Custom LaPointe and Made Fashion History
Lauren Chan is having one heck of a year. After getting engaged and making history by landing the cover of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue, the fashion superstar just tied the knot with Haley Kosan in New York City, and Elle covered it all.
The couple kicked off the festivities with a romantic City Hall ceremony, followed by a glamorous black-and-white celebration at The Standard, East Village, on Oct. 18. In addition to being a declaration of love, their wedding was a joyful, fashion-forward moment that challenged convention and embraced individuality.
The looks
Chan wore a minimalist white custom LaPointe gown. The column dress featured a high cowl neckline, a draped waist and a flowing scarf detail at the back—all channeling pure New York elegance. She kept her long, dark hair loose, paired with neutral glam and understated accessories to allow the dress to take center stage.
Kosan complemented her wife beautifully in a crisp black LaPointe suit, complete with wide-leg satin trousers and a structured, cropped blazer. The duo looked timeless and tailored, rewriting the rules of queer wedding fashion.
Both looks were the result of a months-long collaboration with creative director Sally LaPointe—marking the brand’s first foray into bridalwear. “We got gay married in LaPointe!!!!” Chan wrote on Instagram. “Proud to be the brand’s first brides.”
The design process
At the start of the process, Chan and Kosan each created mood boards for the LaPointe team, pulling inspiration from beyond traditional bridalwear. Chan leaned into “silk bridal, but with the illusion of giving body through drapery.” She wanted to feel beautiful but grounded and “really comfortable.” But above all, she just wanted to be completely present in the moment.
Meanwhile, Kosan’s references drew from black suiting, corsetry and cutouts—design elements that reflected her personality and gender expression. “Haley’s was more menswear... things that really speak to her and make her feel cool, and young and alive, like herself, and queer,” Chan explained.
A full-circle moment
Before she was a model, entrepreneur or cover star, the Canadian native was a young fashion editor chasing her dreams at Condé Nast—complete with visions shaped by The Devil Wears Prada. One of her first assignments at Glamour was interviewing the “warmest, most enthusiastic and unexpectedly curious” LaPointe.
That article ran a decade ago. This year, the two reunited for something much more personal, marking the sweetest full-circle fashion moment.
A message for nontraditional brides
Chan, who has been open about her journey coming out (through her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023) and finding love after divorce, used the moment to uplift others navigating wedding planning outside the traditional mold.
“I think it’s important to take a moment to say that getting dressed for your wedding can look however you want it to,” she continued. “Wear a dress! Wear a suit! Wear something entirely non-traditional, if you like! What matters is that you feel comfortable and ready to celebrate, no matter how you identify and/or express yourself.”