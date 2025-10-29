Happy Birthday to Ellie Thumann: SI Swimsuit Star, YouTube OG and Fashion Icon
Ellie Thumann turns 24 today, and she’s already had a year to remember. From major brand deals and runway shows to back-to-back fashion week slays, the SI Swimsuit model has fully stepped into her supermodel era—and fans are loving every second of it.
She’s been serving golden hour goddess energy, cowgirlcore moods and corset-coded city girl glam all season long. But today, we’re celebrating the timeless elegance, unwavering authenticity and joyful spirit that have made Thumann one of the most beloved rising stars in the franchise.
An unforgettable SI Swimsuit journey
Thumann made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, when she traveled to Puerto Rico for her first-ever shoot with the brand. That year, she walked the runway during Swim Week in Miami and was quickly embraced by the SI Swimsuit community for her warmth, honesty and infectious energy.
She returned for the 2024 magazine, this time posing for photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico. She then posed for Ben Watts in Bermuda for her third consecutive feature in 2025. Thumann’s recurring presence in the issue is a testament to her versatility: she can just as easily rock a sleek black one-piece in the sand as she can lounge in white lace on a yacht or strike a moody pose in a fringe skirt with downtown cool-girl confidence.
“Everything is hard before it’s easy, and I’m entering a stage in my life where I’m finally witnessing the results of this and embracing my most confident self,” she gushed while on set this year. She later added on Instagram: “My @si_swimsuit family has helped me grow as a woman and challenged me out of my comfort zone in so many beautiful ways.”
YouTube icon to global fashion girlie
Longtime fans know Thumann’s rise began a decade ago on YouTube, where she built a tight-knit audience through relatable lifestyle vlogs, back-to-school hauls and candid chats about self-image and mental health. While she’s since evolved into a full-time model and fashion content creator, that genuine, girl-next-door vibe still shines through in everything she posts.
“Block out any noise on the outside,” the Arizona native shared as one of her best tips for aspiring creators. “Do it for yourself and show up as yourself because it reads so much better. [Do] what you want to do and people will love that and you’ll find your people that support and appreciate you for doing that.”
Today, she lives in Charleston, S.C., and splits her time between cozy home life and global fashion events—from New York to Milan to Paris. She’s walked in shows, attended exclusive front rows, partnered with brands like Alo Yoga and BAEskin, and recently debuted a new role as global ambassador and investor.
Happy birthday, Ellie—we can’t wait to see what you do next.