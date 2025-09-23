6 Long Sleeve Swimsuits Perfect for Autumn Beach Days
It’s officially autumn, and for many of us, that means cooler temperatures and embracing sweaters, boots, coats and other seasonal fall staples in the near future. However, late September often means the mercury hasn’t dropped too much yet, meaning there may still be a few warm, sunny beach days left in the calendar year.
When to wear a long sleeve swimsuit
In addition to helping you staying warm, many brands use UPF fabric in their long sleeve swimsuits to offer some extra protection while you’re soaking up the sun. And while it’s critical to wear SPF year-round, a long-sleeved garment can act as an additional layer of protection if you have sensitive skin. Plus, long sleeve suits are stylish and comfortable, so they truly work for any and all beach- or poolside occasion.
Long sleeve suits in the SI Swimsuit Issue over the years
Everyone from Sydney Sweeney to Olivia Ponton loves a long sleeve swimsuit, and SI Swimsuit fans surely recall the iconic (and historic!) 2021 magazine cover photo shoot featuring Leyna Bloom in a long sleeve David Koma bodysuit. Plenty of our spreads over the years have incorporated long sleeve swimwear, from Barbara Palvin’s 2019 feature in Costa Rica to Vita Sidorkina’s 2020 photo shoot in Wyoming.
Whether you’re seeking out a long sleeve swimsuit to go along with the changing of the seasons or simply gravitate toward more full-coverage swimwear, we’ve got you covered—literally. The following options will keep you protected from the sun’s harsh rays while also providing a bit more coverage for the changing of the seasons.
Shop long sleeve swimsuits
Rays Long Sleeve Top, $100 and Backside Thong, $85 (leftonfriday.com)
If you’re opting for more coverage up top, you can certainly get away with a cheeky bottom. Left on Friday’s long sleeve top is designed to be worn over a bikini top, and it doubles as an athleisure top that can be worn to the gym or with a pair of jeans.
Vibration Journey One-Piece Swimsuit, $113 (bodyglove.com)
Known for its sporty swimwear offerings, Body Glove’s one-piece will definitely turn heads, whether you’re catching the waves or playing a game of volleyball on the beach.
Hilo One-Piece, $190 (mondayswimwear.com)
This fiery red zip-up one-piece is the ultimate combo of both sporty and sexy. Plus, with UPF50+ fabric, you can sunbathe with some extra peace of mind (don’t skimp on the sunscreen, however!).
GIGI C Poppy Surfsuit One-Piece, $123 (revolve.com)
The turtleneck on this long sleeve one-piece is perfect for autumn, and allows the suit to pull double duty as a bodysuit.
Agua Bendita X REVOLVE Ory One-Piece, $208 (revolve.com)
This gorgeous patterned suit is made by one of the SI Swimsuit team’s favorite designers, Agua Bendita. For more Latinx-owned swimwear brands, click here.
The Long Sleeve Surf, $125 (summersalt.com)
Available in three different colors, Summersalt’s long sleeve one-piece features a high neckline and a zip-up back.