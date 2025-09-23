Swimsuit

6 Long Sleeve Swimsuits Perfect for Autumn Beach Days

As the temperatures drop, embrace the change of seasons with fuller-coverage swimwear.

Vita Sidorkina and Leyna Bloom
Vita Sidorkina and Leyna Bloom / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated and Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

It’s officially autumn, and for many of us, that means cooler temperatures and embracing sweaters, boots, coats and other seasonal fall staples in the near future. However, late September often means the mercury hasn’t dropped too much yet, meaning there may still be a few warm, sunny beach days left in the calendar year.

When to wear a long sleeve swimsuit

In addition to helping you staying warm, many brands use UPF fabric in their long sleeve swimsuits to offer some extra protection while you’re soaking up the sun. And while it’s critical to wear SPF year-round, a long-sleeved garment can act as an additional layer of protection if you have sensitive skin. Plus, long sleeve suits are stylish and comfortable, so they truly work for any and all beach- or poolside occasion.

Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Haight. Hat by Tommy Hilfiger. Boots by Boohoo. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Long sleeve suits in the SI Swimsuit Issue over the years

Everyone from Sydney Sweeney to Olivia Ponton loves a long sleeve swimsuit, and SI Swimsuit fans surely recall the iconic (and historic!) 2021 magazine cover photo shoot featuring Leyna Bloom in a long sleeve David Koma bodysuit. Plenty of our spreads over the years have incorporated long sleeve swimwear, from Barbara Palvin’s 2019 feature in Costa Rica to Vita Sidorkina’s 2020 photo shoot in Wyoming.

Leyna Bloom
Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Bodysuit by David Koma. Earrings by BaubleBar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Whether you’re seeking out a long sleeve swimsuit to go along with the changing of the seasons or simply gravitate toward more full-coverage swimwear, we’ve got you covered—literally. The following options will keep you protected from the sun’s harsh rays while also providing a bit more coverage for the changing of the seasons.

Shop long sleeve swimsuits

Rays Long Sleeve Top, $100 and Backside Thong, $85 (leftonfriday.com)

Left on Friday swimsuit
Left on Friday

If you’re opting for more coverage up top, you can certainly get away with a cheeky bottom. Left on Friday’s long sleeve top is designed to be worn over a bikini top, and it doubles as an athleisure top that can be worn to the gym or with a pair of jeans.

Vibration Journey One-Piece Swimsuit, $113 (bodyglove.com)

Bodyglove swimsuit
Bodyglove

Known for its sporty swimwear offerings, Body Glove’s one-piece will definitely turn heads, whether you’re catching the waves or playing a game of volleyball on the beach.

Hilo One-Piece, $190 (mondayswimwear.com)

Monday Swimwear one-piece
Monday Swimwear

This fiery red zip-up one-piece is the ultimate combo of both sporty and sexy. Plus, with UPF50+ fabric, you can sunbathe with some extra peace of mind (don’t skimp on the sunscreen, however!).

GIGI C Poppy Surfsuit One-Piece, $123 (revolve.com)

GIGI C one-piece
Revolve

The turtleneck on this long sleeve one-piece is perfect for autumn, and allows the suit to pull double duty as a bodysuit.

Agua Bendita X REVOLVE Ory One-Piece, $208 (revolve.com)

Agua Bendita one-piece
Revolve

This gorgeous patterned suit is made by one of the SI Swimsuit team’s favorite designers, Agua Bendita. For more Latinx-owned swimwear brands, click here.

The Long Sleeve Surf, $125 (summersalt.com)

Summersalt long sleeve swimsuit
Summersalt

Available in three different colors, Summersalt’s long sleeve one-piece features a high neckline and a zip-up back.

