Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Thirst Trap Features a Black Zip-Up Swimsuit
Actress Sydney Sweeney recently spent some time out on the water, and thankfully, she blessed her 21.1 million Instagram followers with a few swimwear snaps.
The Euphoria star rocked a black long-sleeved zip-up rash guard swimsuit featuring white stripes on the sleeves and a super cheeky backside. Sweeney, 26, accented her boat day look with white sunglasses and a white pair of sporty sandals. Her wavy locks were windswept, and the Anyone But You actress was photographed from behind in the first two snaps as she held onto water ski ropes and kicked up a foot at the front of the boat.
Sweeney was also pictured mid-giggle and pursing her lips for the camera with makeup artist Melissa Hernandez and hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza at her side.
“i think they call this a thirst trap,” the Madame Web star quipped in her Aug. 16 caption.
The carousel of fun and carefree pics quickly racked up 1.8 million likes in just an hour, and tons of comments from Sweeney’s fans.
“Sydney why you so perfect,” one person inquired. “You are breaking the hearts of all us mere mortals 😂😂😂😍😍😍😍😍.”
“oh my goodness😍😍,” someone else gushed.
“my eyes feel blessed,” model Meghan Roche wrote.
“best thirst trap we’ve ever seen,” the official Steve Madden IG account added.
Though her dog, Tank, was absent from the Instagram carousel, Sweeney’s pup just landed on the cover of Vogue. The brand is celebrating the “dog days of summer” with a series of celebrity dog digital covers. Check out the spread, which Sweeney referred to as her “proudest moment yet” here.