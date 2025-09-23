Swimsuit

These Archival SI Swimsuit Shoots Highlight 3 Seasonal Staples for Fall

Lightweight jackets, knitwear and knee-high boots are on our radar for the start of autumn.

Bailey Colon

Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal.
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Yesterday, Sept. 22, residents of the Northern Hemisphere welcomed their first day of autumn. While it may feel like summer still, as the fall season heads into full swing in the upcoming weeks, we’re showcasing some of our go-to garments to prep for chillier weather. Plus, grab some style inspiration from SI Swimsuit models and celebrities who have sported the pieces already.

Light jackets

Seen on: Ellie Thumann and Olivia Ponton

2023: Duckie Thot in Puerto Rico

Duckie Thot
Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by belle the label. Jacket by The Frankie Shop. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Denim was a styling favorite this summer season—predominantly showcased throughout the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami during Swim Week. Fans of the versatile fabric can transition it into your fall wardrobe through jackets, like this cropped variation by The Frankie Shop, or jeans.

2020: Marquita Pring in Saratoga, Wyo.

Marquita Pring was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. Hat by Lack of Color. Boots by Aria
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. Hat by Lack of Color. Boots by Ariat. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Make a statement in suede, like Pring did, during her SI Swimsuit debut out west in 2020. The fabric is also a favorite heading into the fall season—per the magazine’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet—and Pring’s mahogany jacket elevates the look with fringe detailing throughout the piece.

Comfy knitwear

Seen on: Millie Bobby Brown and Yumi Nu

2024: Lorena Durán in Portugal

Lorena Durán
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by ONIA. Cardigan by Hope Macaulay. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

From oversized sweaters to chunky cardigans—like this Hope Macaulay number worn by Durán in Portugal—knitwear in a must-have in our closets for cool, fall days. However, the four-time brand model proved that it can even be an addition to late-summer styling, as she tossed the garment over a ONIA one-piece swimsuit.

2021: Kelsey Merritt in Hollywood, Fla.

Kelsey Merritt
Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Sweater by Danielle Guizio. Hat by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

However, for folks in warmer climates—where chilly days aren't necessarily cold—opt for this lightweight cardigan seen here on Merritt. Its cropped cut and thinner material, compared to Durán’s ensemble, is ideal for fall beach days or autumnal strolls with a mild breeze.

Knee-high boots

Seen on: XANDRA and Lili Reinhart

2020: Vita Sidorkina in Saratoga, Wyo.

Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Haight. Hat by Lack of Color.
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Haight. Hat by Lack of Color. Boots by Charles David. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Sidorkina’s all-brown ensemble perfectly complimented the glowing landscape in this shot's foreground. Paired with a one-shoulder long-sleeve Haight swimsuit and wide-brimmed hat from Lack of Color, the model repped these suede knee-high Charles David boots for her third shoot with the brand.

2024: Sharina Gutierrez in Portugal

Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Jacket by Edikted.
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Jacket by Edikted. Boots by Swedish Hasbeens. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For Gutierrez’s SI Swimsuit debut—which stemmed from her victory as one of seven Swim Search co-winners in the open casting call’s 2023 cohort—the model repped a pair of caramel-colored knee-high boots. Gutierrez opted for a chunky leather pair from Swedish Hasbeens, featuring a small block heel, as she smiled at Ben Watts’s camera lens.

More fashion

feed

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews