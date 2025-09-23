These Archival SI Swimsuit Shoots Highlight 3 Seasonal Staples for Fall
Yesterday, Sept. 22, residents of the Northern Hemisphere welcomed their first day of autumn. While it may feel like summer still, as the fall season heads into full swing in the upcoming weeks, we’re showcasing some of our go-to garments to prep for chillier weather. Plus, grab some style inspiration from SI Swimsuit models and celebrities who have sported the pieces already.
Light jackets
Seen on: Ellie Thumann and Olivia Ponton
2023: Duckie Thot in Puerto Rico
Denim was a styling favorite this summer season—predominantly showcased throughout the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami during Swim Week. Fans of the versatile fabric can transition it into your fall wardrobe through jackets, like this cropped variation by The Frankie Shop, or jeans.
2020: Marquita Pring in Saratoga, Wyo.
Make a statement in suede, like Pring did, during her SI Swimsuit debut out west in 2020. The fabric is also a favorite heading into the fall season—per the magazine’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet—and Pring’s mahogany jacket elevates the look with fringe detailing throughout the piece.
Comfy knitwear
Seen on: Millie Bobby Brown and Yumi Nu
2024: Lorena Durán in Portugal
From oversized sweaters to chunky cardigans—like this Hope Macaulay number worn by Durán in Portugal—knitwear in a must-have in our closets for cool, fall days. However, the four-time brand model proved that it can even be an addition to late-summer styling, as she tossed the garment over a ONIA one-piece swimsuit.
2021: Kelsey Merritt in Hollywood, Fla.
However, for folks in warmer climates—where chilly days aren't necessarily cold—opt for this lightweight cardigan seen here on Merritt. Its cropped cut and thinner material, compared to Durán’s ensemble, is ideal for fall beach days or autumnal strolls with a mild breeze.
Knee-high boots
Seen on: XANDRA and Lili Reinhart
2020: Vita Sidorkina in Saratoga, Wyo.
Sidorkina’s all-brown ensemble perfectly complimented the glowing landscape in this shot's foreground. Paired with a one-shoulder long-sleeve Haight swimsuit and wide-brimmed hat from Lack of Color, the model repped these suede knee-high Charles David boots for her third shoot with the brand.
2024: Sharina Gutierrez in Portugal
For Gutierrez’s SI Swimsuit debut—which stemmed from her victory as one of seven Swim Search co-winners in the open casting call’s 2023 cohort—the model repped a pair of caramel-colored knee-high boots. Gutierrez opted for a chunky leather pair from Swedish Hasbeens, featuring a small block heel, as she smiled at Ben Watts’s camera lens.