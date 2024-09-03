Lorena Durán Is a Sophisticated Vision in This Underboob-Baring Plaid Suit in Portugal
Spanish model Lorena Durán has posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue four separate years, and each time, she brings her supermodel smize, her palpable confidence and her fun, contagious and radiant energy to set.
The 30-year-old made her debut with the brand in Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands with photographer Josie Clough in 2020, and traveled to Montenegro with James Macari the following year. For her third magazine feature, she posed for visual artist Ben Watts in Puerto Rico and reunited with him again this year for her 2024 issue appearance. Durán posed amongst the beautiful landscapes and vineyards of Porto and the North, Portugal, and donned the most luxurious, cottagecore-inspired looks, while flaunting her curves and glow for the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue.
This gorgeous brown, white, red and black plaid set from Toxic Sadie Swimwear has been living in our minds rent free since Durán’s gallery dropped in May.
Toxic Sadie Swimwear Maye Top, $54 and Maye Thong Bottom, $49 (toxicsadie.com)
This Burberry-coded set features minimal coverage on the low-rise tie-side bottoms, as well as the cute top, which can be tied multiple different ways. Shop more at toxicsadie.com.
Durán is well-known as one of Victoria’s Secret’s first curve models, and she continues to star in campaigns for the lingerie brand today. She has also posed for other major labels, including Abercrombie, Monday Swimwear, Caudalie and Jean Paul Gaultier. She uses her platform to advocate for size diversity in the industry, as well as share bits and pieces of her cool life as a model.