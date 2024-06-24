Lorena Durán Sported Trendy Layered Swimwear in Portugal
Double layered swimwear has been having a moment in the spotlight lately. And unsurprisingly, SI Swimsuit was ahead of the curve, as our fashion team styled Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek in doubled-up swimsuits for the 2023 issue.
While those swimsuits by SAME, both captured in the Dominican Republic for last year’s magazine, featured layered bikinis, the SI Swimsuit team took a different approach on the double layered suit for this year’s 60th anniversary issue. This time around, four-time brand model Lorena Durán was styled in a baby blue two-piece with a bright yellow one-piece over top, giving the trend a fresh new look for her photo shoot in Portugal.
This high-cut suit is meant to flatter your figure without being too revealing. It’s double-lined for coverage and features adjustable straps for a custom fit. And if you’re not into the golden yellow hue, it also comes in several core and seasonal colors, including a soft baby pink and royal blue.
The ONIA Alexa Bikini Top ($95) and Kate Bikini Bottoms ($95) Durán sported on location are currently sold out, but you can achieve a similar look with a denim-inspired bikini underneath as your base.
Other celebrities to sport the double layered swimwear trend recently include Kylie Jenner, Sofia Resing and Bar Refaeli. Check out how they styled their looks for inspiration here.