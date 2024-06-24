Swimsuit

Lorena Durán Sported Trendy Layered Swimwear in Portugal

Shop one of the pieces here to incorporate the SI Swimsuit-approved style into your look this summer.

Cara O’Bleness

Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal.
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Double layered swimwear has been having a moment in the spotlight lately. And unsurprisingly, SI Swimsuit was ahead of the curve, as our fashion team styled Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek in doubled-up swimsuits for the 2023 issue.

While those swimsuits by SAME, both captured in the Dominican Republic for last year’s magazine, featured layered bikinis, the SI Swimsuit team took a different approach on the double layered suit for this year’s 60th anniversary issue. This time around, four-time brand model Lorena Durán was styled in a baby blue two-piece with a bright yellow one-piece over top, giving the trend a fresh new look for her photo shoot in Portugal.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

One Piece Tank Gold, $99 (gooseberryintimates.com)

Lorena Durán
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuits by Gooseberry intimates and ONIA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

This high-cut suit is meant to flatter your figure without being too revealing. It’s double-lined for coverage and features adjustable straps for a custom fit. And if you’re not into the golden yellow hue, it also comes in several core and seasonal colors, including a soft baby pink and royal blue.

The ONIA Alexa Bikini Top ($95) and Kate Bikini Bottoms ($95) Durán sported on location are currently sold out, but you can achieve a similar look with a denim-inspired bikini underneath as your base.

Other celebrities to sport the double layered swimwear trend recently include Kylie Jenner, Sofia Resing and Bar Refaeli. Check out how they styled their looks for inspiration here.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion