Kylie Jenner Approves of the Trendy Double Layered Swimwear Look: Get Yours Here
Underwire bikinis were all the rage last summer, and this year is shaping up to be the season for double layered swimwear. SI Swimsuit cover girls Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader were ahead of the curve as always (along with the brand‘s style team), as both women donned double bikinis from SAME while on location in the Dominican Republic for their photo shoots with James Macari in last year‘s magazine.
Sofia Resing also rocked the very same suit on a recent vacation, while Bar Refaeli donned a similar one to soak up some sun.
Kylie Jenner is the latest celebrity to put her stamp of approval on the trend, and she added colorful metallics into the mix. The reality TV star and mom of two donned a blue-and-gold version as she posed alongside Stassie Karanikolaou (in an orange-and-pink set) and Victoria Villarroel (in a matching green one). The trio promoted the 26-year-old’s vodka soda brand (her newest of many business ventures), Sprinter. All three custom looks are from SI Swimsuit-loved brand Oséree.
Below are six SI Swimsuit-approved versions of the trend so you can get the look for less and be super stylish this summer.
Strawberry Milk Mob Double Dipped Top, $32 and Double Dipped Bottom, $32 (strawberrymilkmob.com)
This Canadian, woman-owned brand is constantly dropping new styles, cuts and colors that are just too good not to share. They also made it onto SI Swimsuit’s June’s hot list.
SAME Double Layer Top, $120 and Double Layer Bottom, $100 (samelosangeles.com)
SI Swimsuit taps SAME year after year for stunning new looks for various global photo shoots.
Seamless Zendaya Bikini Top, $119 and Seamless Mackena Bikini Bottom, $99 (lspace.com)
Lspace is committed to delivering high-quality, timeless pieces that are made with sustainability in mind.
Glitter and Metallic Two Layer Underwire Bikini Set, $28 (nastygal.com)
You heard it here first: metallics and layers are your criteria for finding the perfectly unique bikini.
Zara Triangle Double Bikini Top, $35.90 and Bottom, $29.90 (zara.com)
This sweet neon set is a fun new twist on last year’s viral Barbiecore style.
Zara Underwire Double Bikini Top, $35.90 and Bottom, $29.90 (zara.com)
A green-and-brown combo screams unbothered, cool and one with nature.