Lori Harvey Brings Spacecore to the Beaches of Mexico in This Metallic Beaded String Suit
Lori Harvey’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Mexico earlier this year was an amalgamation of some of the most cool, unique and flattering swimwear we have ever seen. Not to mention, the model and entrepreneur truly has the ability to look flawless in a wide variety of styles, from sporty one-pieces to barely-there bikinis.
The 2024 rookie, who was photographed by Yu Tsai for her feature in this year’s 60th anniversary magazine, showed off her sculpted, sun-kissed figure in each and every look. Today, we’re breaking down this beaded metallic bikini from Juliet Johnstone while it’s currently on sale.
Juliet Johnstone Metallic Smoke String Bikini, $118.44 (julietjohnstone.com)
Both the metallic charcoal top and bottoms feature minimal coverage and super adjustable string ties. Plus, the triangle top has extra fabric for a cute wrap-around look. Each piece is adorned with an adorable set of yellow and blue beaded details. The bikini is 20% off right now, so grab it while you can, and shop more at julietjohnstone.com.
Harvey, who is the founder of skincare brand SKN by LH, shared with SI Swimsuit that she hopes her photos have a powerful impact on other women. She had always dreamed of posing for the annual issue, particularly after launching her swimwear brand, Yevrah Swim, last year.
“It was definitely a dream come true,” the 27-year-old gushed while on location. “I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom ... [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”