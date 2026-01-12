Lori Harvey Proves the Best Way to Elevate a Swimsuit Is With This Accessory Combo
Lori Harvey is kicking off her birthday week with some much-needed time in the sun.
As per her new Instagram snapshots, Harvey is keeping herself preoccupied with tanning, noshing on delicious snacks and, most importantly, wearing gorgeous swimsuit ensembles that have the potential to make any fashionista jealous. Case in point, the very first image she placed in her carousel, featuring a colorful T-shirt paired with sky blue patterned bikini bottoms, which scored an easy 10 out of 10 on the totally tropical scale.
Coming next in her photo dump was none other than an obsess-worthy crimson red set. The upper half consisted of a romantic bra with cute white lace trims dancing across the band, while the bottom half kept the chic aesthetic going strong. Together, this pairing showcases the best of summer style.
Other fire contenders in Harvey's brand-new post were her shimmery red string bikini duo and her nude ensemble. Both of these sets were practically made for her, fitting Harvey's every curve exceptionally. The colors were also perfect for the celeb. However, the best part of both looks had to be the cowgirl hat she accessorized with.
The cowgirl hat is a trend that truly only gets better with time, as there are endless combinations that a stylish individual can mix and match to produce a pleasant result. This trend especially shines here with Harvey’s neutral swimwear look, which also featured a glamorous body chain.
Without a doubt, Harvey hit the ball out of the park with her island getaway numbers. But that wasn't the only post she had in store for her 4.7 million fans to see.
For her second compilation, the warm and joyous energy was all too familiar. “I’m having fun,” Harvey wrote in her caption, letting the world know that she made the most of those sunny days.
Also spotted in her second photo dump was an absolutely lovely two-piece, filled with vibrant and eye-catching hues. The way the blues meshed with the reds of the sporty piece created a quite beautiful vibe. And, as if this set couldn't get any better, Harvey wore it with a matching sleeveless hoodie.
It’s abundantly clear that Harvey packed a plethora of heavy-hitters in her suitcase, speaking to her status as a summertime princess who thrives when the weather is nice and toasty. While summer is still a ways away, when the warmer season eventually rolls around, there’s no doubt that Harvey will return with even more incredible looks.