SI Swimsuit Rookie Meredith Mickelson Calls Botswana Shoot ‘Best Day of My Life’

Yesterday was a huge day for SI Swimsuit, as we announced the first five models—and revealed the first location—that will be featured in the 2026 issue.

In case you missed it, Camille Kostek, Penny Lane, Alix Earle and Achieng Agutu will return to the fold, while newcomer Meredith Mickelson will join as a rookie. All five women traveled to Botswana for their features in this year’s magazine, and yesterday’s reveals brought forth some major reactions from fellow brand stars.

Mickelson, an actress, model and influencer, couldn’t contain her excitement when her first photograph, captured by Ruven Afanador, dropped to Instagram on Tuesday, March 17. Her various comments on the post read, “IM CRYING,” “OMG,” “BEST DAY OF MY LIFE,” and a series of emojis to depict her emotions: “😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

In the sneak peek into the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, Mickelson was photographed in a terracotta PatBO two-piece and a pair of Birkenstock boots as she casually leaned against a tree, while the gorgeous safari created an idyllic backdrop behind her.

Meanwhile, fellow models couldn’t help but hype Mickelson up while welcoming her to the SI Swimsuit family.

“YESSSS DIVA!! You look MAGICALLLLLL😍😍😍,” Agutu cheered.

“@meredithmickelson You absolute weapon!! 👏❤️‍🔥❤️,” Lane added.

“My sweet sweet rookie 🥹 look at you mer !!!!,” Kostek gushed.

“Insaneeeeee @meredithmickelson,” Earle chimed.

“Welcome !!! Eeeek! Another Georgia girl!! 😍 @meredithmickelson ❤️,” 2024 Rookie of the Year Jena Sims wrote.

“Welcome to the fam!! @meredithmickelson✨❤️✨,” brand legend Jasmine Sanders stated.

“Oh wowwww🔥😍,” 2025 cover model Olivia Dunne gasped.

“Gorg !!! Welcome @meredithmickelson❤️,” 2023 cover model Brooks Nader exclaimed.

In an Instagram story where she reshared the image, Mickelson doubled down on her awe and excitement, writing “IM SORRY WHAT THE ACTUAL IS GOING ON!!!! IM AN SI SWIMSUIT MODEL IM CRYING.”

Who is Meredith Mickelson?

Mickelson has been modeling since the age of 14, when she was discovered at a local shopping mall in her hometown of Atlanta. Since then, she has appeared in major publications like Harper’s Bazaar, Rolling Stone, Vogue, CR Fashion Book, V Magazine and Flaunt.

The 26-year-old is also an actress, who is known for her roles in projects like The Paradox Effect and Find Your Friends. She recently landed a role on FX’s The Beauty, and will be featured in Season 3 of Euphoria, which premieres on HBO on Sunday, April 12.

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