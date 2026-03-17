Penny Lane Shares Behind the Scenes Look at Her Trip to Botswana for SI Swimsuit 2026

Penny Lane is trading snowy cityscapes for sun-drenched safaris in this year’s upcoming issue of SI Swimsuit.

On Tuesday, March 17, the magazine gave fans the first sneak peek at the annual issue, which is slated to hit newsstands in May. This also included a look at the first group of models who’ll be featured, as well as the first location, Botswana, in partnership with world-renowned luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent.

On set in Southern Africa, the brand—alongside photographer Ruven Afanador—joined SI Swimsuit rookie Meredith Mickelson, as well as staples Camille Kostek, Alix Earle, Acheing Agutu and the aforementioned Lane, who took to Instagram this week to give her 430,000 followers a look at how her trip went.

Lane reuintes with SI Swimsuit in Botswana

Lane has posted twice so far this week about her Botswana adventure, first sharing a look at the stunning sunset as she relaxed by the still, serene waters. “Today is finally the day [SI Swimsuit] 2026 has LAUNCHED!” The model penned in the caption, “Check out the link in my bio to see the teaser!”

Her second video shared more about her travels to the incredible destination, where the group of models posed among wildlife and breathtaking views. The vlog began with clips of Lane boarding her flight, taking time for her skincare and settling in for the overseas journey. After a few hours (and an episode or two of Gilmore Girls), Lane landed, swiftly boarding a second, smaller flight to her final destination.

On location, Lane met up with the SI Swimsuit team before immediately being whisked away into hair and makeup. She then included a quick montage of clips, giving fans a behind the scenes look at her sensational shoot day on set, on safari and beyond, as well as some snapshots of the delicious dining options she enjoyed.

“YESSS PENNY,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin wrote in the comments, to which Lane responded, “🥰❤️🫂.” 2025 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Jena Sims also added, “Can’t wait to see this,” with Lane writing, “I’m itchinggggg ❤️❤️.”

Lane’s third time around was just as charming

Lane’s Botswana shoot marks her third feature with SI Swimsuit. The model and certified holistic health coach debuted with the magazine after being crowned one of seven Swim Search co-winners in 2023. In 2024, she made her rookie debut, channeling cottagecore vibes while on set in Portugal. She then reunited with the brand for a snow-covered sophomore shoot in Zurich, Switzerland, trading in the traditional swimwear sets for plush fur coats and designer boots.

Of Lane’s debut in 2024, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said, “Beyond her undeniable beauty, what truly captivated us was her authenticity. She uses her own personal journey within the modeling industry to advocate for others, passionately championing inclusivity. We are so excited to see what she does next!”

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