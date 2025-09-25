Lori Harvey Rocks Cropped Jacket With Unique Autumnal Accessory for Designer Look
Lori Harvey started off the fall season in an outfit that fans are loving—and, honestly, so are we. The 28-year-old SI Swimsuit model, who made her rookie campaign in the fold from Mexico in 2024, repped a chic, earth-toned ensemble on the autumn equinox.
In London for the Burberry Summer 2026 show, Harvey paired an olive green cropped bomber jacket adorned with floral print with skin-tight black bottoms and matching over-the-knee leather boots. The jacket, which topped cocoa brown knitted sleeves with dainty thumbholes, featured a suede belt that hugged the model’s hips. To complement a warm, sultry makeup look, Harvey completed her outfit with an espresso-toned headscarf.
“Perfection 💫,” Snoh Aalegra penned to an Instagram post shared by the model on Wednesday. Kimora Lee Simmons—whose daughter Ming Lee Simmons made her rookie debut in the fold in May—chimed in with a trio of fire emojis.
Other commenters gushed over Harvey’s background track on the ten-slide carousel: London Bridge by Fergie. “The perfect song for this 🥰✨,” one user declared.
Plus, Harvey wasn’t the only SI Swimsuit model to show face at the early fall fashion show. Olivia Ponton—a two-time model in the fold during 2022 and 2023—sported a plaid Burberry midi dress featuring a high mock neck and figure-hugging silhouette. She paired the garment with closed-toed black heels and a handbag in the brand’s signature print.
And perhaps we’ll be seeing Harvey across the pond more often this fall. Earlier this month, the SI Swimsuit model was spotted cozying up to British actor Damson Idris in Mexico. While the duo—who were previously linked for over a year—technically called it quits in November of 2023, it seems like that chapter isn’t totally closed.
“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the couple previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”
Perhaps their timing is more aligned this fall, as Harvey seemed to be all smiles next to the F1 actor during their seaside stint. In the meantime, however, we’ll be taking notes on the SI Swimsuit model’s looks—on and off the beach—as she continues to turn heads in any ensemble she’s seen sporting.
