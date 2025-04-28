Lori Harvey’s Hourglass Figure Is on Full Display in Crisp White Designer Gown
Lori Harvey is continuing her style takeover from Brazil, and her latest look might be one of her most breathtaking yet. The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the brand in 2024, posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico, shared another flawless fashion moment with her followers this week. Her travel wardrobe has been nothing short of impeccable, and she continues to amaze with every look.
The Tennessee-born, Georgia native posed in front of a beautiful pastel-toned painting, leaning casually against a wooden table adorned with a gorgeous bouquet while serving her signature bold, sizzling smolder.
She dazzled in a crisp white vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown featuring an asymmetrical design: one side featuring with a classic cap sleeve and the other with a delicate braided strap. The slim-fitting silhouette hugged every curve, showcasing her sculpted arms, tiny waist and flawless hourglass figure. The luxe 1990s dress was purchased from TAB Vintage.
The 28-year-old accessorized the outfit with a chunky gold cuff bracelet, bold statement gold earrings and denim-blue strap block heels that added a modern, playful twist to the elegant ensemble. Harvey’s dark locks were slicked back into a sleek, polished bun, allowing her full glam—feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones, faux-sunkissed berry blush moment, luminous, glass skin and glossy brown lips—to take center stage.
“Me 🤝🏾 Vintage JPG ,” the content creator captioned the stunning snap, tagging her location as Trancoso – Bahia, the picturesque coastal destination she’s been exploring throughout her tropical getaway.
“you & the ART 🖼️ 😍,” Toyosi commented.
“Brazil suits you queen! 🇧🇷🌹,” Vitória Nicolau exclaimed.
“She stuns 🤍🤍,” Larsen Thompson added.
“Love that dress! Looking good sister 🔥,” one fan chimed.
“Beautiful as always 🤍✨🫶,” another gushed.
Known for sourcing incredible high-end archive pieces and styling them to perfection, Harvey once again proved that her fashion sense knows no bounds. This latest outfit comes just days after she wowed fans with a breezy vintage Chanel silk dress and a designer thigh-strap bag.
The entrepreneur, who is the founder of SKN by LH skincare and swiwmear brand Yevrah, says her evolving approach to fashion reflects her personal growth over the years. “I think just as I've grown older, I've gotten more comfortable in my skin,” she told PEOPLE magazine. “Just more confident in who I am. So now I just embrace it. Embrace it all. Take it all in and really owning it.”