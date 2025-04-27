Lori Harvey’s Breezy Silk Dress and Thigh-Strap Purse in Brazil Are Peak Vacation Fashion
We’re not at all surprised that Lori Harvey’s vacation wardrobe is just as impeccable as her everyday street style and high-fashion red carpet moments. The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in the 2024 issue and posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico last year, just dropped a stunning carousel of images from her tropical escape to Brazil, offering fans a glimpse into her effortlessly glamorous getaway.
In the cover snap, the 28-year-old stunned in a vintage Chanel silk scarf robe, styled as a one-shoulder mini dress. The flowy, silky silhouette featured a leg slit that allowed her long, lean limbs to peek through, creating an ethereal, windswept look perfect for the coastal setting. Fans were quick to spot the designer micro thigh-strap bag wrapped stylishly around her leg.
Harvey accessorized with chunky gold and black bangles, bold red statement earrings and sleek black flip-flops, striking a power pose while holding a wine glass in hand. Her makeup was bronzed and luminous, featuring a radiant base, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush and a glossy brown lip. She wore short, dark locks slicked back into a polished bun.
“Brazil, you have my heart 🤍🇧🇷,” the entrepreneur, who is the founder of SKN by LH skincare and Yevrah Swimwear, captioned the dreamy post shared with her 4.8 million followers on April 24.
Later in the gallery, Harvey showed off a more casual, but equally chic, daytime look. She stood in front of the iconic Igreja do Quadrado landmark in a white tee, black crochet shorts, a playful cowboy hat and a patterned tote bag slung over her shoulder. She was also joined by footwear designer Amina Muaddi in another snap, further cementing the trip’s coveted girl-gang energy.
In a later gorgeous mirror selfie, Harvey flaunted her hourglass figure in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress, featuring a multicolored abstract print and a perfectly sculpted fit. The vibrant piece highlighted her fashion versatility, proving she can master both breezy beachwear and museum-worthy statement pieces with ease.
Harvey’s photo dump also included mouth-watering food pics, beachside scenes and up-close selfies showcasing her flawless face card. Whether she's dining al fresco, lounging by the ocean or sightseeing in style, Harvey continues to serve major fashion (and travel) inspo.
“Love this,” Sabrina Elba commented.
“we are getting so much lori content and i’m loving it ✨,” fellow SI Swim model Ming Lee Simmons chimed.
“I olive you,” Muaddi added.
“jealous jealous jealous,” bff Hailey Bieber admitted.
“This look wow,” Tatianna Merritt stated.
“Angel face 😍,” Acacia McBride wrote.
“ur so beautiful it’s beyond words ❤️,” one fan gushed.