Penny Lane Repped Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year in Portugal & Switzerland
Pantone’s latest Color of the Year is officially here, SI Swimsuit readers. Today, Dec. 4, the brand revealed that the “lofty white” hue, “Cloud Dancer,” has taken the top spot for 2026—succeeding the warm cocoa brown “Mocha Mousse” as its latest signature shade.
Following the announcement, our minds naturally went back to Penny Lane’s 2024 shoot in Portugal, where the Cheshire, England, native made her SI Swimsuit debut. On-location, the two-time model sported the soft white hue in a duo of looks—and we’re reviving those seaside styles today.
A sleek Swim Like A Mermaid one-piece
Lane donned this ribbed number from Swim Like A Mermaid, away from the shoreline, and showed off its staple silhouette by a garden instead. The cream-colored suit featured a group of dainty buttons along its neckline and had ribbed detailing throughout. Lane kept the swimsuit unbuttoned and accessorized with a beaded necklace from Child of Wild.
A tie top from COSTAIIA
Lane matched the bow detailing of these bright white Navy Ray string bottoms with an adjustable tank from COSTAIIA. Posing before endless greenery, the model gave photographer Ben Watt’s lens a commanding stare as she donned the ivory number and tossed her flowing waves above both shoulders.
A serendipitous similarity
Additionally, “Cloud Dancer” resonates with Lane’s shoots beyond just styling.
“Similar to a blank canvas, Cloud Dancer signifies our desire for a fresh start,” Laurie Pressman, Pantone Color Institute’s Vice President, said of the shade. The shoot marked her first as an SI Swimsuit model after she won the Swim Search open casting call in 2023 alongside Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash, Sharina Gutierrez, Brittney Nicole, Jena Sims and Berkleigh Wright. She has participated in two SI Swimsuit Runway Shows and has been photographed twice in the fold following the win.
“Beyond the surface beauty in the images, I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them,” Lane urged during her rookie feature. “I want women to understand that achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me. My path involved deep self-discovery, and I aim to share the most significant discovery of my life so far.”
In Zurich, Switzerland, Lane’s swimwear also unintentionally repped the shade’s name seven months before it was officially announced. On set, she sported this Moschino one-piece featuring a cloud-like pattern while lounging on a LaPointe shrug.