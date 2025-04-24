Swimsuit

Actress Luna Blaise Is a Feminine Cottagecore Dream in New Hunza G Swim Campaign

The ‘Manifest’ star fronts the brand’s stylish new gingham collection, shot in Quintana roo, Mexico.

Ananya Panchal

Luna Blaise for Hunza G
Luna Blaise for Hunza G / Rory Critchlow-Simpson/Hunza G

Luna Blaise is embodying the essence of whimsical summer fashion in Hunza G’s newest campaign, and it’s nothing short of a cottagecore fantasy. The Los Angeles native, best known for her breakout lead role as Olivia Stone in Manifest, is set to make her big screen debut in Jurassic World Rebirth this summer.

Luna Blaise for Hunza G
Luna Blaise for Hunza G / Rory Critchlow-Simpson/Courtesy of Hunza G

She fronts the brand’s first-ever Gingham Collection—a stylish expansion that merges high-performance functionality with effortless elegance.

Photographed in picturesque Quintana Roo, Mexico, the 23-year-old donned a series of dreamy ensembles made from Hunza G’s all-new UPF 50+ textured seersucker. Whether she’s tending to a garden, strolling by the water or casually running errands, each scene from the campaign answers the brand’s central question: “What would you do in your gingham?”

Tiffany, $270

Luna Blaise for Hunza G
Luna Blaise for Hunza G / Rory Critchlow-Simpson/Courtesy of Hunza G

“I can’t imagine a more perfect wardrobe for summer,” Blaise said in a press release. “You can wear the textured gingham right from the ocean to the grocery store. I haven’t been able to take it off since the photoshoot.”

Offered in timeless black and white, a soft milkshake pink and vibrant red, the capsule features a fresh take on Hunza G’s beloved Original Crinkle™ silhouettes as well as new bikini styles and swimmable ready-to-wear pieces. Think: halter dresses, sarong sets and lightweight shirt-and-short combos—each item designed for all-day comfort, quick-drying performance and sun protection.

Luna Blaise for Hunza G
Luna Blaise for Hunza G / Rory Critchlow-Simpson/Courtesy of Hunza G

“We really wanted to create a collection that felt true to the codes we stand by as a brand. You can swim in the clothing pieces and sit at lunch in the same items—dry minutes later,” founder and creative director Georgiana Huddart shared. “It was a real joy to work with Luna; she had come to a few of our events and wears the brand, so it felt like a natural partnership. This campaign has more of a story, a character and she made that come to life perfectly.”

The new drop marks a significant moment for Hunza G as the London-based label continues to evolve beyond its swimwear roots. Known globally for its sculpting, one-size Original Crinkle™ fabric and nostalgic nods to ’80s and ’90s fashion (they went viral after Julia Roberts wore the brand in Pretty Woman), Hunza G has become synonymous with confident, carefree style.

Mini Dress, $295 and Scarf, $35

The 30-piece Gingham Collection is available now, with swimwear priced from $255 to $295 and ready-to-wear from $175 to $295. Black launched April 23 on hunzag.com, with red arriving in May and the exclusive milkshake pink available in June.

Published
