Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Was a Bold Summertime Mood in These SI Swimsuit Snapshots
Manuel Alvarez Hernandez was summer personified in her first-ever photo shoot with SI Swimsuit back in 2019. Paradise Island, Bahamas, was the perfect place for her debut, given the location’s stellar backgrounds and vibrant blue oceans. And with the island’s beautiful wildlife, it was impossible not to want a quick photo with an animal or two.
There’s nothing not to love about Hernandez’s 2019 feature, which is exactly why it’s time to pay this throwback a much-needed revisit. With that in mind, here are our top five favorite snapshots from the shoot!
Implementing chains into clothing already makes for a fashion-forward moment, but when a designer adds tassels to the mix, it results in an even edgier final look. Hernandez was nothing short of a beach babe while wearing this trendy top from Grace Bikoux. It’s flashy, fun and makes for a head-turning scenario on any and every beach.
And Idyllic clear waters like those behind the model spruced up this image even further.
Blue and red will always be a great combo, and when photographer Yu Tsai captured those two hues in the form of a bikini and a colorful parrot, the creativity was unmatched. This royal blue cut-out halter top alone was worthy of a double-take. The same sentiment applied to the high-cut bottom, which made for a cheeky choice.
It’s the type of snap one would expect to see in a book about the beauty of Paradise Island. In other words, it’s pretty darn amazing.
Camo has never looked better! It’s not every day that this tried-and-true pattern is seen in beachwear. Even so, when it’s crafted in the way Ola Vida designed this two-piece, one can only hope there are more outfits like this somewhere out there.
Hernandez was striking in this barely-there bikini. Her fierce “smize” would’ve made fellow SI Swimsuit model Tyra Banks proud, as would the way she effortlessly looked like a supermodel. Hernandez made being a first-year SI Swimsuit model look ridiculously easy, and this snap certainly proves it.
Let’s get a little applause for this ultra-hot silver bikini from Monica Hansen Beachwear. And can we also please acknowledge the dolphins casually performing in the background like it’s nothing?!
Even with four dolphins emerging out of the water behind her, Hernandez held the primary focus of this shot. She was all eyes could focus on, as she resembled a smoldering mermaid from a tropical fantasy.
Hands down, this bikini is the most fashion-forward yet. From the way the TeenyB Bikini Couture top used cut-outs to make this medium-coverage garment a little more daring, to the way the bottom took the word “bold” to a completely new level with the slits embedded on the straps, this was quite the compelling bikini.
These colors made Hernandez glow radiantly on Paradise Island, bringing out her serene complexion and highlighting all her inner and outer sparkle.