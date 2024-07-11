Maria Sharapova’s Wimbledon Styling Features a Designer Khaki Jumpsuit and Ballet Flats
Maria Sharapova is returning to the Wimbledon grounds as a spectator and making everyone nostalgic—not to mention, cementing herself as a true style inspiration. The Russian former professional tennis player—who famously defeated Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon women’s singles finals at the age of 17, securing her first major title—attended day three of the London event on July 3. She donned a stunning beige Burberry suit featuring a belted short blazer top, buttoned all the way, and matching tailored lightweight wool pants.
The 2006 SI Swimsuit model completed the look with the brand’s signature patterned green purse and burgundy ballet flats. The 37-year-old kept her glam simple with a glowy, natural base, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a berry lip stain. Her medium-length light brown locks were perfectly smooth and styled into chic, loose waves with blunt ends.
Her visit to the tournament was extra special as this year marks the 20th anniversary of her iconic, viral and emotional win.
“It has been very special to be here. There is such great energy in London and being a small part of Wimbledon history always makes it have that extra significance, especially when we are marking such a big moment in my career. It’s been really nice to reflect on that,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I knew, a few months ago, that I was going to be doing a few different press engagements around the tournament and to be celebrating my accomplishment 20 years ago, I wanted to wear a brand that holds heritage, a brand that takes you back to its roots. When you think of London and England and British heritage, you think of Burberry – so it just felt like a very natural fit for the occasion to be celebrating this moment from my past. I’ve really enjoyed curating a few of the looks – and I just really wanted to work off Daniel Lee’s, [Chief creative officer of Burberry Group], design as I think he’s so brilliant.”
The mom of one, who shares her son Theodore with husband Alexander Gilkes, who was by her side on center court, retired from tennis in 2020.
“Being able to embrace both the challenges and the beauty of being a mother has been amazing, so I am really enjoying where I am at right now,” the former World No. 1 added.