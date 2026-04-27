Maura Higgins’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Maura Higgins, best known for her time as a contestant on Season 5 of Love Island UK, has established an incredible career in reality television following her time in the villa in Majorca, Spain. The 35-year-old Ireland native has gone on to host spinoff shows Love Island USA: Aftersun and Love Island Games: Aftersun while also serving as a social media host for Love Island USA.

Higgins was also a cast member on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2024 and made her scripted acting debut the same year in The Spin. She also competed on Season 4 of The Traitors earlier this year, where she was shockingly betrayed by ally Rob Rausch, who went on to win the season (resulting in a viral moment in which Rausch apologized by gifting Higgins a Hermès Birkin bag).

As a model, Higgins has posed for brands like Victoria’s Secret, Oh Polly and Bohoo, and this fall, she will vie for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy as a contestant on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. She was announced as a cast member (alongside fellow reality star Ciara Miller) during Hulu’s Get Real event last week.

Maura Higgins’s best bikini moments

With a stint on Love Island UK on her résumé, there is no shortage of incredible bikini moments from Higgins over the years. Below, find a few highlights, which not only span the globe, but demonstrate how she styles her swimwear, which primarily consists of string bikinis often paired with designer accessories.

Hot tubbing in northwest England

Donning designer accessories in Dubai

Red hot in Marrakesh

On holiday with Guess

Sunbathing in Mykonos

Beachside glamour

Yellow from Mykonos

Bright printed two-piece

‘Sunset therapy’ in Fiji

Moments captured in Montenegro

Pretty in pink

More designer accents in Dubai

Maura in the Maldives

‘Fit check in Fiji

Maura in Mexico...

... and the Maldives

What’s next for Higgins

In addition to her Dancing With the Stars debut later this year, Higgins recently opened up with the Hollywood Reporter about what the future holds for her. According to an interview published on March 4, breaking into fashion design and adding to her acting repertoire are both in consideration.

“[There’s] a lot of exciting conversations with designers. Obviously, I really love fashion, so there’s a lot happening around that, which I literally could scream about,” she told the outlet. “Then [I’m] also having exciting conversations with producers and execs in the scripted world, which could be very different for me ... There’s stuff happening that I could have only ever dreamt of, things that are on my vision board that I probably never thought would become a reality.”