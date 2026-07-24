Nicole Williams English Opens Up About 2026 SI Swimsuit Cover Moment in ‘WAG World’ Interview

This week’s guest on People’s WAG World digital series was a familiar face to the SI Swimsuit family!

In case you missed it, four-time SI Swimsuit star and 2026 cover model Nicole Williams English stopped by for a candid chat on the latest episode of the new series. There, she opened up about everything from her friendship with Khloé Kardashian and their forthcoming Hulu show, The Girls, to her relationship with former NFL star Larry English to her most recent adventure with SI Swimsuit.

In a clip shared by the outlet on Instagram, Williams English relived the moment she learned she’d been chosen as one of four cover models for the 2026 issue, appearing on the front page alongside Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish and Alix Earle. Host Skyler Caruso began by congratulating the model on the feat, asking where she was when she learned the exciting news.

“I was in my kitchen, and I heard, like, heels clicking, and I was like, ‘That sounds like a lot of heels.’ I’m sitting with my daughter, and it’s the entire Sports Illustrated team and MJ [Day], the editor, and they all had these big, huge signs of all the years that I’ve shot,” Williams English recalled in part, later adding, “Then I looked at MJ and she was holding the cover, and I just started bawling my eyes out.”

Of course, this sweet story immediately had us reminiscing about her beautiful cover-girl photo feature—scroll on to see a few of our favorite snapshots from her latest shoot below!

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Williams English made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 in Dominica, and ultimately won the 2023 Rookie of the Year honor for her feature. She reunited with the magazine in 2024 for a colorful shoot in Mexico before returning once again in 2025 for a third fabulous feature, this time in Jamaica. She’s also joined SI Swimsuit in Miami for the annual SI Swimsuit Runway Show an impressive five times over the course of her tenure with the magazine, most recently appearing at the 2026 show.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit is vintage Blumarine. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For her 2026 cover shoot, the model was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. There, she wore an eye-popping wardrobe inspired by early-2000s surf culture, comprising vintage pieces with modern flair. She posed for snapshots on the shoreline and in the quaint seaside town, resulting in an unforgettably fun and flirty photo feature.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? Sneakers by Converse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“For me, this is about more than being in a magazine,” Williams English told SI Swimsuit of her time with the brand earlier this year. “I look back at my journey, and I gave up time away from my family; I did schoolwork in hotel rooms, I worked nonstop. I believed in myself. I bet on myself—and that dream became a reality.” To view Williams English’s full 2026 cover model gallery, click here!

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