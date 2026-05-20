Paige Spiranac Channels Summer Energy in Bright Pink Bodysuit on the Green

If her latest Instagram post is anything to go by, it looks like Paige Spiranac is bringing Barbiecore vibes back for the summer. The content creator and former professional golfer shared a carousel of outfit snapshots with her four million Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 19, and the 33-year-old’s bright and beautiful athleisure is definitely worth a second look.

Spiranac sported a hot pink zip-up bodysuit by Alo Yoga, which featured white piping along the neckline. She paired the vibrant piece with a light pink skirt, and the Colorado native’s butter yellow manicure added yet another dash of color to her ensemble. Spiranac wore her blonde locks in a perky pony, while she left a few face-framing layers loose. She offered up soft smiles for the camera and, in a few snaps, posed with her golf club.

In addition to sharing some fire photos, Spiranac took the time to engage with her audience in her caption. “What’s one golf goal you have for this year?☀️⛳️,” she inquried.

Plenty of the SI Swimsuit legend’s fans chimed into the comments section with replies, while others just took the opportunity to hype Spiranac up.

“Hit one fairway,” Samuel Riggs wrote, to which Spiranac replied, “this is the year we cure our driver yips.”

“To not be as terrible as last year 🤦🏻‍♂️😂,” Anthony Taranto admitted.

“To break 100. Haven't been playing long but I feel like its achievable this year,” one fan manifested, which earned an encouraging “you can do it!” from Spiranac.

“To play a round with paige !!!” someone else wrote, shooting their shot. “maybe I’ll do another contest this year!” Spiranac noted.

Earlier this week, Spiranac shared content from the green in a more conservative outfit than her fans are accustomed to. She practiced her swing in a pink long sleeve top underneath an adorable sleeveless floral dress that was cinched at her waist with a white belt. And despite Spiranac merely practicing her swing in a video clip posted to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the post was hit with an age restriction warning.

She then reposted the clip with a humorous note attached: “I know my swing is so pure it’s sexual but to have an age restriction on this post where I’m the most covered up I’ve ever been is wild lol.”

Clearly, Spiranac is embracing pink lately, and we think the color is perfect on her!

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