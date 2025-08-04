Mia Kang Looks Gorgeous in Any Color and These 5 SI Swimsuit Photos Prove It
Time certainly flies by faster and faster each year, but when looking back at certain SI Swimsuit shoots—such as 2016 Model Search winner Mia Kang’s 2017 shoot—it almost feels like time is standing still.
With diverse patterns and bold colors, the swimsuits Kang wore in Mexico were praiseworthy in every way, and most are still on-trend today. This speaks to the timelessness these bikinis possess, as the unique styles, designs and pigments have stood the test of time.
Hands down, this was a photo shoot that would leave anyone speechless.
What immediately stood out with this swimsuit was how it blended in with the picturesque background behind the model. The ivy green of the trees brought out the parakeet green contained in the bikini in such a marvelous way. Throw in cut-outs placed in the middle of the upper garment and on the side of the bottom, and the dazzling aura radiating off this two-piece remains undeniable.
Still—even with a bikini this marvelous—nothing stole the attention more than Kang’s gorgeous expression. Elegant with a hint of ferocity, she proved why she was born to serve face.
Saying Kang looked utterly divine in this image would be an understatement. She stood out as the most heavenly of all while wearing this fabulous multi-colored bikini filled with vibrant oranges, greens, yellows and reds. She topped this outfit with a few pieces of jewelry, like the colorful bracelets on her arms. These additions were a stellar way to bring even more color to an already eye-catching swimsuit.
Looking like a water goddess, this photo is out of this world.
Simply put, gold complements Kang wonderfully. She showcased how breathtaking this color looked on her by wearing a daring micro bikini top with slightly ruched fabric sitting at the top of the garment. As if this bikini top wasn’t already show-stopping enough, the bottom showed up with its unbeatable flashiness.
Kang’s sun-kissed skin was utterly divine, to say the least. Her golden tan highlights why Mexico remains the spot to enjoy some fun in the sun and look stylish while doing so.
And gold wasn’t the only color that Kang slayed effortlessly, as this garment proves she can rock any hue with no issue. From the fiery red and deep purples to the baby blues and rosy pinks, she made mixing and matching different colors look easy.
This swimsuit was made for people like Kang. It’s for the fearless individuals who aren’t afraid to explore their wild side. What says “I’m not afraid!” more than letting a beautiful necklace take the place of a swimsuit top?
Between Kang’s magnetic gaze, the waves crashing behind her and all the pleasant colors of Mexico, this photo is magazine-worthy. The image is also a testament to Kang’s natural beauty. With this in mind, this was easily a favorite from her 2017 shoot.
Her gold chain swimsuit adorned with gold and red tassels was astonishing, and the red thong was an exceptional addition as well. She flaunted her stuff in the unique two-piece confidently without breaking a sweat. All the more reason why Kang donning this ornate ensemble was the perfect finale.