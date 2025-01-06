Selena Gomez Channels Cinderella in Gorgeous Blue Off-the-Shoulder Gown at Golden Globes
Selena Gomez looks absolutely radiant at the 82nd Golden Globes, where she’s up for not just one but two awards. The 32-year-old is always a favorite when it comes to red carpet style and tonight’s event only proves her place as a fashion icon in the making.
Gomez, who released her single “Love On,” co-starred in the Spanish-language French musical Emilia Pérez, returned for another season of Only Murders in the Building and reprised her role as Alex Russo in the Disney spinoff Wizards Beyond Waverly Place all in the past year, had a tremendous 2024. Not to mention, she also got engaged to music producer Benny Blanco in December, with whom she’s worked for years.
At tonight’s ceremony, Gomez is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her role as Manita’s wife Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez as well as Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her part as Mabel Mora in Only Murders. The Hulu mystery-comedy has been running for four seasons and this is the Texas native’s third nomination for the role. Gomez has also been nominated for four Emmy Awards for her portrayal.
Gomez has officially stepped onto tonight’s Golden Globes red carpet and she’s giving total Cinderella vibes, wearing a gorgeous floor-length light blue Prada gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and a cape. Looking like a total sophisticated princess, she paired the dress with a silver diamond statement necklace and other silver jewelry, totally lighting up the event with her full look. She wore her short hair in loose curls, channeling old Hollywood glam.
Gomez took Blanco as her date to the event and posed with him during the ceremony, looking as smitten as ever.
This is hardly the first look Gomez has served this weekend, as on Friday, she attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards wearing a stunning and sophisticated three-piece white suit and her hair slicked back. On Saturday, she went for a completely different aesthetic when rocking a long-sleeved tweed baby pink mini dress and her short hair down and wavy for Variety’s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch. We never know what we’ll get from Gomez style-wise, which always makes her one to watch.
At tonight’s event, Emilia Pérez is nominated for an impressive 10 awards, including Best Picture - Musical or Comedy. As for Only Murders in the Building, it’s up for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Gomez’s costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are both nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.
When reacting to her Golden Globe nominations, Gomez said she was “so grateful and honored.”
The Golden Globes ceremony begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.