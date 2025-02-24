Millie Bobby Brown Flaunts ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover in Red String Bikini on Birthday Trip
Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 21st birthday on Feb. 24 and she marked the milestone with a fun tropical trip to Turks and Caicos with her bffs. The actress, who is best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, shared a sweet short photo dump recapping a few days at the beach.
In the cover shot, she and besties Lexi Jayde and Delani Swenson were photographed from above kneeling in the sand with a bunch of neon buckets and shovels to build some sand castles. The Spain-born, England native donned a sparkly gold string bikini and rectangle wire-rim sunglasses as she showed off her playful side.
In the third pic, the Enola Holmes star expertly showed off her super sculpted figure and her brand new Vanity Fair cover issue. She laid in a hammock under a massive palm tree wearing the cutest animal print triangle top and cheeky tie-side bottoms featuring a red trimming and strings as well as small cherry details in the pattern. Brown showed off her super glowy, sun-kissed skin as she held the magazine up and flipped through its pages, the glamorous cover image, taken by Sølve Sundsbø, facing the camera.
“birthday magic ✨ ,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 63.2 million followers.
“my beautiful mermaid queen love you too much,” Jayde commented.
“such a slay!!!” her clothing and cosmetics brand, Florence by Mills exclaimed.
“Last photo is iconicccccc,” Jemma Brooke Allen added.
“That swim suit is 🔥❤️ gorgeous girl!” Hannah Sarah wrote.
Brown has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and as she reflected on her experience growing up in the spotlight with Vanity Fair, she’s determined to shed light on the challenges faced by young actors.
“It just puts children in a really dangerous situation,” she said, emphasizing the urgent need for better protection and awareness within the industry. She is particularly passionate about addressing the treatment of women and children in entertainment.
“I think everybody’s a little bit too lax about the way that children are brought up in the industry. I grew up with a lot of eyes on my parents, but I feel that those were the people that protected me the most. My mom is very knowing and wise, and she advocates for herself,” Brown explained. “My dad has always been someone who pushes me to stand up for myself and never settle for anything less than what I deserve. The trust he’s instilled in me—the love and hope he’s instilled in me—has helped me go on sets or stages and fight for myself… in hopes that I can fight for others.”
Having navigated the pressures of fame from an early age, the Stranger Things star has learned the importance of setting boundaries and saying “no.” She has been intentional about protecting her personal life. “I don’t allow many people into my life, and when I do, I think it should be super moderated,” she shared. “I started this really young, and I felt that the press specifically was very, very harsh on me. And so I just like to make sure that I’m advocating for myself.”
Last year, Brown tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi, 22, who she began dating in 2021. The couple got engaged in 2023 before exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony.
“Happy 21st baby. I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the actor and model wrote on Instagram celebrating his wife‘s big day on Feb. 19.