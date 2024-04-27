Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Her Sculpted Figure in Pink Bikini and Daisy Dukes
Ananya Panchal
Millie Bobby Brown loves a good work vacation. The British actress is on a tropical getaway and taking some time to soak in the sun, while also promoting pieces from her Florence by Mills Fashion brand, also known as “Flo.”
The Enola Holmes star showed off her sculpted figure, slim legs and tiny waist in her latest Instagram post. She donned a printed triangle bikini top and high-waisted medium-wash micro denim shorts. The 20-year-old accessorized with oversized vintage metallic sunglasses, massive gold hoop earrings, a pearl necklace and a chain with a chunky bubble letter “M” pendant.
She ran her hands through her short dark brown locks and served a soft smolder to the camera as she posed against a textured gray wall.
“Vacay in my flo denim,” Brown captioned the post that she shared with her 63.5 million followers.
“She’s an eleven,” one fan cleverly commented, in reference to her breakout role as Eleven in Stranger Things.
“simply ✨obsessed✨ with you!!” the Florence by Mills Fashion IG account wrote.
Brown has been outspoken about her evolving sense of fashion and the message she hopes to convey with her brand.
“Everyone has their individuality. Everybody sees things in a different perspective, and I want people to be able to really form their own style, opinion, perspective with florence, whether that be with makeup and skin care or with our apparel or with our coffee,” Brown said about the line’s launch in January. “... If I was to describe [myself as] an aesthetic, I’m into a boho vibe. Anything loose-fitting and very comfortable. I like lighter colors. I’m not especially femme; sometimes I feel [femme] and then sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I’m wearing everything my fiancé wears.”