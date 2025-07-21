Ming Lee Simmons Dazzled in a Luxe Seashell-Embellished Teal Bikini in Jamaica
Ming Lee Simmons brought high-fashion elegance to the beaches of Jamaica in her SI Swimsuit rookie shoot—and one of her most luxurious looks came courtesy of Italian label Seashell. The model stunned in the brand’s Colette Balconette Bikini Top ($185) and Alana Cheeky Bikini Bottoms ($85, on sale from $107), both in the striking “Pavone” shade, a luminous teal tone that glistened against the tropical backdrop.
The 25-year-old, who was photographed by Yu Tsai for the 2025 issue, described the experience as “surreal.”
“Being able to go to Jamaica and shoot those photos and have them actually come out now and being able to see them is amazing,” she told the brand during the Social Club event in New York City in May.
The beautiful, intricate top features sculpted underwire cups and a ruched front, adorned with 18k gold-plated seashell hardware that added a bold, signature touch. Each piece is hand-embroidered by skilled artisans in Italy and double-lined for support and comfort. As part of the brand’s FITS EVERYBODY collection, the top was designed to mold to the body with a buttery-soft feel and luxe shine.
The coordinating bottoms are just as striking. With a flattering V-shape cut and thicker side panels, the cheeky silhouette is designed to elongate the legs and accentuate curves. As a bonus, the set includes a delicate belly chain with dangling micro gold seashell charms—a flirty and elegant finishing detail that elevated the entire look.
Simmons’s styling channeled the beauty of Rastafarian culture, a theme woven throughout her shoot. The SI Swimsuit fashion team worked intentionally to highlight aspects of Jamaican identity through the pieces chosen, with each look—including this Seashell ensemble—designed to celebrate the country’s uniqueness and cultural richness.
The daughter of fashion moguls Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, Ming Lee has been immersed in the fashion world since childhood. Over the years, she’s fronted campaigns for brands like SKIMS, Tiffany & Co. and Good American. But her SI Swimsuit debut marked a major milestone.
“[My mom] was so happy for me that it made the experience that much better, having a supportive mom,” she recalled of when the opportunity arose. “It was definitely a shock because it’s been on my bucket list for a really long time, and I don’t think it was something that I thought I could attain. I was just like, if it happens, it happens. I’m so grateful.”