Ming Lee Simmons Says Her Mom’s Modeling Advice Came in Clutch for Her SI Swimsuit Shoot

The model posed for Yu Tsai in Jamaica for her feature in the 2025 magazine.

Ananya Panchal

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.

Ming Lee Simmons is still glowing from her first-ever SI Swimsuit shoot—and with good reason. The 25-year-old traveled to Jamaica with photographer Yu Tsai for her official rookie spread in the 2025 issue, calling the milestone “amazing.”

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earnings by LELET NY.
Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earnings by LELET NY.

“The whole launch and everything felt surreal,” Simmons told SI Swimsuit during the Social Club events in New York City celebrating the release of this year’s magazine. “Being able to go to Jamaica and shoot those photos and have them actually come out now and being able to see them is amazing.”

While she has previously modeled for major brands like SKIMS, Tiffany & Co. and Alexander Wang, this feature held special meaning. The daughter of Baby Phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons and music executive Russell Simmons grew up immersed in the fashion world, but her SI Swimsuit moment marked a longtime dream come true.

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Scarf by Eugenia Kim.
Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Scarf by Eugenia Kim.

Her favorite photos from the shoot were in a vibrant deep green micro bikini from Andi Bagus ($59), which she posted on Instagram. But her favorite suit of all was a nearly identical black version ($59)—even tinier than the first.

“When I tell you it was like the size of my areola. It was tiny. I loved it,” she said with a laugh. “I took it home. It was so tiny I couldn’t even find it again.”

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earnings by LELET NY.
Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earnings by LELET NY.

Simmons shared that her mom, Baby Phat founder and fellow model, was thrilled when she heard her daughter would grace the fold of the iconic magazine this year.

“She was so happy for me that it made the experience that much better, having a supportive mom,” she shared. “It was definitely a shock because it’s been on my bucket list for a really long time, and I don’t think it was something that I thought I could attain. I was just like, if it happens, it happens. I’m so grateful.”

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Scarf by Eugenia Kim.
Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Scarf by Eugenia Kim.

The support extended to the rest of her family, too. “My brother posted on his story, ‘my big sister in Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit],’ and I was gonna cry.”

As for tips she’s picked up from Kimora Lee, being confident and carrying Celsius “everywhere” have been the most valuable.

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Scarf by Eugenia Kim.

She added that the whirlwind schedule—from landing in Jamaica at 7 p.m., attending a fitting and waking up for a 4 a.m. call time—made her extra thankful for the energy boost.

Ananya Panchal
