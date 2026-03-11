Megan Fox’s Latest Viral Instagram Photos Are a Love Letter to Edgy Y2K Fashion

Megan Fox has, once again, nearly broken the internet.

The Jennifer’s Body actress shared a brand-new carousel of steamy snapshots to Instagram on Tuesday, March 10, and her fans are going wild. In the five-slide photo dump, Fox stretched out on all fours while sticking out her tongue and peering up into the camera lens.

The photos, captured by photographer Cibelle Levi, not only showcase the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model’s curvy figure, but they also feature two Y2K-era pieces in particular: a whale tail on Fox’s backside and narrow rectangle-shaped sunglasses atop her face. A black micro bra and thigh-high leather boots completed her ensemble for the photo shoot, along with a silver choker and two rings on her fingers.

“love was the most savage monster of all,” the 39-year-old mom of four wrote in her caption. She credited her glam squad, including makeup artist Jenna Nicole, hairstylist Chris Dylan and nail artist Brittney Boyce by tagging them all in the first slide of her carousel.

The photos have accumulated more than 2.5 million likes and tons of comments from the star’s 22.7 million followers since they were posted late Monday afternoon.

“WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW WOW,” the official Fashion Nova account cried.

“Good lord Megan 🔥😂,” Step Up actress Jenna Dewan stated.

“Megan, I need to work!.. Please 🥵❤️,” one fan quipped.

“Breaking the internet 🔥👏,” another user declared.

“THE BADDEST OF EM ALLL😻😻😻😻😻,” someone else noted.

“stoked we had a baby,” Fox’s ex-fiancé, MGK, wrote.

The 35-year-old rapper and Fox welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade Baker-Fox, on March 27, 2025. Though they haven’t publicly defined their relationship status of late, the pair reportedly broke up in November 2024, just after Fox announced she was expecting. The famous couple started dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2022.

Fox’s initial return to Instagram for the calendar year took place on March 3, when the Transformers star dropped her first selection of spicy pics to the app of 2026. Prior to then, she wiped all content from her feed and reset her follower count to zero.

When she posed for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, the New York Times best-selling author traveled to the Dominican Republic, where she was photographed by Greg Swales. Her styling on set, courtesy of celebrity wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly, embraced unique textures like oversized sequins and stones, and made for a truly remarkable gallery. Check out her photos here.

