SI Swimsuit’s MJ Day Joins Curve New York to Forecast Spring 2026 Trends
At the Curve New York trade show in early August, SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief MJ Day joined Kendall Becker, fashion editor and forecaster at Trendalytics, and Madison Rexroat, accessories editor at ELLE, for the Trend Forecast 2026 panel. Held at the Javits Center in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 5, the presentation included a showcase of can’t-miss styles for the 2026 spring fashion season. And while many of us are gearing up to swap out our tanks and shorts for boots and cozy sweaters as autumn approaches, forecasters like Day, Becker and Rexroat are looking even further into the future.
The trio shared insights into what consumers will be wearing next spring, unanimously agreeing on three defining movements in swim and shapewear: cool-toned colorways, animal prints and underwear as outerwear. Since it’s never too early to start planning your spring break mood board, here’s what you should be keeping an eye out for next year.
Looking ahead to spring 2026 fashion trends
Cool colors will have their moment
For buyers planning their 2026 assortments, cool tones dominated the conversation. Mint green, ice blue and cobalt were among the standout hues across brands and designers at the show. Expect the trend to extend beyond fashion into beauty, with cool-toned contour and ashy hair colors continuing to rise in popularity, both of which are current social media crazes.
Animal print isn’t going anywhere
Animal print also emerged as a major callout. From ready-to-wear runways to swim and lingerie, demand is surging. While animal print never truly leaves the scene, Day pointed to collaborations such as Frankies Bikinis x Khy, which reimagines the print with a ’60s pin-up eye, pushing the trend to new heights.
Underwear as outerwear
Sheer dressing, meanwhile, shows no sign of slowing down. Undergarments are increasingly being styled as statement pieces rather than hidden underneath clothing. Celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted in the major trend, making lingerie more intentional than ever before.
Swimwear is following suit, with brands such as Netta, Vesey and Frankies Bikinis releasing bra-style tops. Once primarily favored for support by fuller-busted shoppers, the silhouette is now resonating across the board. Pepper Swim has even built its business around bra-inspired designs for smaller busts, allowing this trend to be accessible for a broader market.
The message from the Curve New York panel? Expect bold prints, cooler tones and a lingerie-first approach to swim in spring 2026.