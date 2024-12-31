Morgan Riddle Is an ‘Aussie’ Holiday Dream in Backless Satin Ruby Gown
Though it might be soaring summer temperatures in Australia, a far cry from a white Christmas, fashion content creator Morgan Riddle found a way to be ultra glamorous and festive this holiday season. The tennis WAG, who is dating professional athlete Taylor Fritz, has been lighting up on social media over the past couple of years with her flawless courtside style.
She describes her go-to aesthetic as “elegant, classy and super feminine” and that’s exactly what her red hot satin look for Dec. 25 served. The 27-year-old donned a stunning ruby gown featuring a classy high neckline and halter straps with an elegant, low-cut open back. She flaunted her slim figure and toned arms as she posed against the waterfront. The rich deep red hue complemented her platinum blonde locks which were smooth, straight and lightly flipped at the ends.
She accessorized with statement red and gold drop earrings, a matching manicure, a diamond bracelet stack and a sleek silver wristwatch. The Minnesota native opted for a super glowy and radiant makeup moment including a luminous base, rosy cheeks, feathered brows, champagne highlighter, dark dramatic lashes and a glossy berry lip.
“a very aussie christmas 🎅🏼☀️🌊❤️,” Riddle captioned the carousel. She included tons of cozy holiday snaps like the decked-out Christmas tree and fancy table settings, as well as summery snaps reminding fans where in the world she was traveling to. Riddle’s Christmas was full of delicious seafood and martinis.
Riddle cites Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Elsa Hosk, Princess Diana and Kendall Jenner as some of her style icons. Over the past year she has starred in major campaigns alongside Fritz for Boss, Miu Miu, Hermes and more, and has garnered a following of more than 1 million across Instagram and TikTok. Known for her chic, timeless and Pinterest-worthy outfits, Riddle shares her globe-trotting adventures and getting-ready routines as she travels the world with Fritz, her partner of five years.
She also has a keen sense of audience appeal: while her U.S. Open look featured an effortlessly cool “I heart NYC” tee paired with baggy blue jeans and red heels, her Wimbledon ensembles could easily grace the pages of a high-fashion catalog.
“Being close to someone in the spotlight brings a mix of over-the-top excitement and excessive challenges. The intensity of events like the US Open means it’s essential to be supportive, both emotionally and practically. The travel is exhausting, the hotels aren’t always great, sometimes there are awful travel days. I get homesick a lot and having our life be so public is stressful. However – I’m incredibly grateful to travel and live such an unusual life. I know it won’t last forever so I try my best to embrace all the ups and the downs,” she shared. “Obviously I’m supportive of it. I think every sport needs to do more to cater to their female fans and a great way to do that is to meet them where they are – which is on TikTok or through their favorite content creators. It reaches a completely new audience that might otherwise not have interest in the sport, and builds an essence of safety and comfort for female fans who love the sport but also are interested in beauty, fashion, and all the other excitement that surrounds live sporting events.”