Natalie Gage Poses to Perfection in These Stunning SI Swimsuit Photos
Natalie Gage gave Swim Search participants a run for their money when she stepped onto the New Jersey shores to deliver a show-stopping feature with photographer Yu Tsai for the 2021 SI Swimsuit issue.
In Atlantic City, the model posed in trendy swimwear with fun designs and beautiful colors. Her debut feature was nothing short of stupendous—but don’t take our word for it! With this in mind, let’s take a look back at a few of our favorite snapshots from this incredible East Coast photo shoot:
Orange has never looked better! Gage served up some serious beach goddess energy in this photo thanks to her sultry pose.
Her bandeau bikini top from MIKOH also deserves a round of applause for the clever placement of those subtle cut-outs in the fabric, which added extra flair to the bustline. And with a medium-coverage bikini bottom like this one, a perfect tan is guaranteed.
How does that Beyoncé song go? “One hand to heaven?” Either way, that’s exactly what Gage was giving us in this photo.
The model looked like a modern-day Venus while posing in this dark red and black bikini from Trunkettes. An ensemble like this embodies all of the fun and flirty vibes one could want in a summer swimsuit. The tie placement in the middle of the bustline and on the sides of the bottom are also equally exceptional.
Did someone say “striking?” Because that’s the only word that comes to mind when viewing this photo.
From the way her hands dug into the soft sand to the way she tilted her head back to take in every single ray of sunlight, Gage was the image of a strong, confident and poised individual. Her string bikini from 437 also fit this feeling, as the color scarlet typically symbolizes passion and courage.
Gage looked almost too cool for the summer while sporting this olive green one-piece from Magicsuit. She wore the garment zipped down so a little extra skin was showing—after all, a little extra skin showing never hurt anybody!
There’s nothing not to love about this pose, as well, as it radiated a ferocity that simply couldn’t be touched.
Last but never least, we have the greatest pose of all—a warm smile.
It’s hard not to feel joy emanating from this snapshot, as Gage’s beaming smile was contagious. Her adorable dimple also made an appearance in this photo, which tied everything together. The same sentiment applied to this string bikini from Pretty Little Thing, which was the perfect shade of purple.