Natalie Mariduena’s Red Gingham Two-Piece Is Perfect for a Beach Day in Cannes
Natalie Mariduena is bringing picnic vibes to the beaches of Cannes. The content creator and two-time SI Swimsuit model soaked up some sun in the most adorable red-and-white gingham bikini from White Fox. The sold-out set also features a sweet dainty bow detail in the center of both pieces. She posed with her eyes closed and served a soft smile as she stood on the shore in a new Instagram post.
The Illinois native showed off her tanned skin and hourglass figure and opted for a bare face moment, allowing her natural freckles and sun-kissed rosy cheeks to shine through. Her long brown locks were loosley pulled back into a beach-ready braid.
In the final snap of the slide, she sat in a lounge chair and sipped an Aperol spritz at the Carlton Hotel’s waterfront. The David Dobrik LLC. president accessorized with two gold bracelets, chunky tinted sunglasses and a chic, elegant, acrylic French manicure.
🍒,” Mariduena captioned the carousel with a cute cherry emoji.
“damn,” Serena Kerrigan commented.
“omg omg omg,” Emma Pill chimed.
“Is it even possible to be this gorgeous????” one fan gushed.
Mariduena is a bit of a fashionista. She launched her clothing brand, Eladay, for the “modern working woman on the go,” in February of 2023.
“As soon as I was a part of Sports Illustrated, that was sort of the expectation for me to create a swimwear brand. But the people who know me best know I’m a comfortable cozy kind of gal and not necessarily a bikini-wearing gal,” she revealed upon the company’s launch. “So this made more sense. We totally 100% want to incorporate and create a swimwear extension of Eladay at some point.”