Nazanin Mandi Revives This Timeless Trend With Her Latest Bikini Photos
Nazanin Mandi could easily make heads turn by wearing any swimsuit. But her recent look—one of her boldest and brightest to date—was perfect for the SI Swimsuit rookie who brought her magnetic personality to the pages of the magazine back in May.
In a 13-slide carousel shared to Instagram earlier this week, the model, actress and author debuted her “go-to summer essentials” to her loyal following. For the post’s cover image, Mandi lounged on an outdoor chair while sporting an abstract triangle suit from Maaji, bringing the timeless trend of neon shades back to life. She completed the look with a pair of retro skinny sunnies and tiny hoop earrings.
“It’s the laid out photo for me!” Fellow SI Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders commented.
“Vacation looks good on you 😍,” Jena Frumes added.
“your body is teaaaaaaa!!!” A user enthusiastically exclaimed. “Ate up every frame. You are so beautiful 😍🔥❤️.”
“face card NEVER declines and body tea 🙂↕️,” another fan agreed.
The look is a familiar one for Mandi. In fact, when asked what her G.O.A.T.-style suit is, this combo’s silhouette took the No. 1 spot. “Brazilian cut bottom and a triangle top,” the model told the brand. “It elongates the leg [and] accentuates the hips.”
Two well-loved cuts by SI Swimsuit models, Mandi is not the only one raving about itty-bitty bikinis this summer. “My go-to is just anything I can like hike up to really accentuate my waist. I like to wear as little as possible,” Jena Sims—the magazine’s latest Rookie of the Year—confirmed.
With bottoms resting above her hips and string ties secured behind her neck, Mandi soaked in the sun while her skin gleamed in its rays. And while the multicolored pattern of the suit is a trend that’s clearly here to stay, the model also told us that her staple styles also always remain consistent.
“You know, I’m a classic girl. Honestly, like, even if trends come and go, like, I stick to what I like,” Mandi continued, adding that a “high-cut Brazilian bikini” or a “classic one-piece” are consistently in her rotation. “I always gravitate towards that.”
Alongside the exquisite frame of the model in her element, Mandi also disclosed her own warm-weather essentials for those looking to twin with the model as the calendar approaches August. In the mix included Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist, Supergoop! Glow Screen (in the shade Golden Hour) and lemme DeBloat Daily Digestive Gummies.