Nazanin Mandi’s Favorite Swimsuit Styles Are Total Jaw-Droppers—and These 5 Photos Will Convince You

The multi-hyphenate was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica for the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue.

Allie Hayes

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Bad N Bare. Necklace by Eric Silva.
After seeing Nazanin Mandi’s jaw-dropping SI Swimsuit 2025 photo shoot, it should come as no surprise to learn she has exceptional taste in swimwear.

For the 2025 issue, the fashionable multi-hyphenate was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica alongside fellow models Alix EarleChristen GoffDenise BidotMing Lee SimmonsNicole Williams EnglishParris GoebelRayna VallandinghamRoshumba Williams and XANDRA.

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Shirt by MUNTHE.
And Mandi rejoined her SI Swimsuit family members last weekend when she stopped by the SI Swimsuit Social Club in New York City to take part in some of our launch week festivities. While at the event, SI Swimsuit got a few moments to catch up with the busy actress, model and musician—and of course, also ask her a few of our burning questions!

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Upon asking Mandi what her absolute G.O.A.T. swimsuit style is for the summer, she came prepared with one very specific answer, even going so far as to provide the precise reason why it’s such an exceptional style.

“Brazilian cut bottom and a triangle top,” Mandi told SI Swimsuit. “It elongates the leg, accentuates the hips and you can eat in those suits because it covers your tummy.”

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Bad N Bare. Necklace by Eric Silva.
And when it comes to fashion trends from this year that she’s excited about, the superstar stuck to her metaphorical guns, saying, “You know, I’m a classic girl. Honestly, like—even if trends come and go, I stick to what I like. So again, a high-cut Brazilian bikini, or I love a classic one-piece with, like, a low-cut V in the front and a high cut in the back. Like, I am just a timeless girl. I always gravitate towards that.”

And the model wore plenty of swimsuits encompassing those exact styles during her breathtaking Jamaica shoot, donning unique pieces from major brands like DEPAREL, Anna Kosturova and FAE to name a few.

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by FAE.
But it wasn’t all about fashion, as Mandi also took a minute to chat with us about the response to her SI Swimsuit debut and how kind everyone has been.

“Oh my God, the response has been incredible. You know, a lot of the response is like, ‘Oh my God, you’re meant to do this.’ You know, this [feeling of] like, ‘You’re in your element,’ you know? Like, ‘You’ve arrived, you’re here.’” (And we couldn't agree with those reactions more!)

Nazanin Mandi was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL.
“I just hope to really grow with the brand, with Sports Illustrated, and really become a fixture,” Mandi concluded. “Because I really believe in [the brand’s] message and what they stand for. It aligns with my message and what I say.”

Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.

