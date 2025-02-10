Nelly Korda’s Ab-Flaunting Cheeky White Bikini From Her SI Swimsuit Debut Is a Timeless Buy
The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is shaping up to be another unforgettable one. Among the many incredible models to appear in the magazine this year is a class of 10 athletes, including Nelly Korda. The no. 1 female golfer in the world, who won an impressive seven LPGA titles in 2024, traveled to Boca Raton, Fla. last November to be photographed by Ben Horton, and the first sneak peeks proved she’s a natural in front of the camera.
Sun-kissed, toned and undeniably stunning, Korda absolutely rocked her SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot. One of the suits she wore, as seen in the first official image from set, was a gorgeous white two-piece which gave her the opportunity to flaunt her abs in the scenic ocean.
As we look ahead to spring and summer, it’s never too early to get your beachwear shopping started. And when it comes to purchasing swimwear, choosing items that you know you’ll get a long life out of is essential.
You can never go wrong with a white bikini, and the one Korda wore, from brand Vitamin A, features unique hook closures that elevate the otherwise classic item. And with cheeky bottoms, you’ll get just the right amount of coverage. Get ready to add a new go-to piece to your closet—and at major sale.
Korda’s full gallery of images will be released closer to the 2025 issue release in May. The 26-year-old Florida native, who returned to the LPGA Tour in January for the new season and has already competed in the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions and the Founders Cup, called posing for SI Swimsuit “so outside [her] comfort zone” but “so much fun.”
“I’m not used to doing anything like that,” Korda told NBC Sports. “I think that’s what’s great about these opportunities, is that you do get to step outside your comfort zone and do something different. I was just really excited for the opportunity to do this. I mean, it was so cool. The whole crew was amazing. By the end of the day, I was having so much fun with them.”
The impressive athlete, who also gives us major activewear fashion inspo, is a very worthy addition to the brand.