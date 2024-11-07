An Exclusive Look at the Athletes Revealed in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue (So Far)
The first photo shoot for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is officially underway, and we’ve gathered several incredible athletes in Boca Raton, Fla., for the occasion. Among them are sprinter Gabby Thomas, gymnast Suni Lee, golfer Nelly Korda and skier Eileen Gu.
And while this group of incredible women are kicking things off, plenty more athletes will join the pages of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue in the weeks to come. Stay tuned for more!
Below, learn a little bit more about each woman who has been revealed thus far and find a sneak peek at each athlete’s official SI Swimsuit Issue gallery, captured by photographer Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla.
Gabby Thomas
Thomas, a track and field athlete and two-time Olympian, completely stunned in front of the lens in a peach-colored one-piece by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. As for glam, Thomas’s hair was styled sleek and smooth by hairstylist Sam Leonard. Makeup artist Tracy Murphy was also on set, and gave Thomas a natural, glowy look for her SI Swimsuit debut.
During her Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021, Thomas, 27, secured a bronze medal in the 200m event and a silver in the 4x100 relay. This past summer, she added to her impressive collection of medals during the 2024 Paris Olympics. She earned three golds, including one in her signature event, the 200m, as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Learn more about Thomas here.
Suni Lee
Lee, an artistic gymnast and two-time Olympian, absolutely nailed her SI Swimsuit photo shoot, opting for a brown two-piece by St. Agni for one of her many looks on set. She sprawled out in an outdoor lounger, showcasing not only her trim athletic figure, but also her sweet smile (complete with a pink lip, courtesy of Murphy) and hard-earned Olympic ring tattoo on her forearm.
The 21-year-old athlete made her Olympic debut at the 2020 games in Tokyo, where she claimed one gold, one silver and one bronze medal. This past summer, Lee was a member of the U.S. women’s national gymnastics team in Paris, and took home three additional medals: one gold and two bronze.
Learn more about Lee here.
Nelly Korda
Korda, 26, is the No. 1 female professional golfer in the world with a total of 14 LPGA wins to date. While on set in the Sunshine State, the athlete channeled a Bond girl in a white chain-adorned two-piece by Vitamin A. Her look was further enhanced by beachy blonde waves, courtesy of Leonard.
Korda, who was just named the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year by the LPGA, is only the third woman in LPGA Tour history to claim five consecutive victories, starting with the 2024 LPGA Drive on Championship in January and concluding with the Chevron Championship in March.
Learn more about Korda here.
Eileen Gu
Gu, a freestyle skier, is a three-time Olympic medalist with 15 World Cup titles to her name (the most of any freestyle skier in history). The 21-year-old athlete completely took our breath away in this Baywatch-inspired red one-piece by Norma Kamali while on location. Her fresh-faced glam and supermodel waves really pulled the look together.
In addition to her prowess as an Olympic athlete, Gu has also racked up several accomplishments at the X Games. In 2021, she became the first Chinese athlete to win a gold medal at the event, as well as the first rookie to take home three medals (two gold and one bronze) at the X Games.
Learn more about Gu here.