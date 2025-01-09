Nelly Korda’s Monochromatic Mini Skirt Look, Bubble Ponytail is Our Activewear Inspo
Nelly Korda is kicking off 2025 with photos from the green, and we wouldn’t expect it any other way. The 26-year-old Florida native, who is ranked the no. 1 female golfer in the world, had an incredibly impressive 2024. In addition to winning her seventh LPGA Tour of the year—adding up to her 14th total—she was honored with the LPGA Player of the Year Award and the Rolex Annika Major Award. Needless to say, she’s a total force on the golf course and we’re constantly in awe of her accomplishments.
Starting off the new year, Korda took to Instagram to share her latest sporty ‘fit, and we’re utterly obsessed. The daughter of retired pro tennis players Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová, who is set to make her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2025 magazine, chose a monochromatic style for her choice of attire, rocking an army green short-sleeve polo from Nike and a matching activewear mini skirt.
Completing her look with a Goldman Sachs x TaylorMade white visor and her hair up in a high bubble ponytail, Korda was the picture of perfected sporty fashion. All aspiring golfers should take notes. But the star of her Instagram carousel, seen below—after Korda, of course—was her TaylorMade Qi35 driver ($599.99) which comes from their new 2025 line.
Shouting out the new product in her caption, Korda wrote, “Loving the look of the new Qi35 driver from @taylormadegolf. Looking forward to this upcoming season. #Qi35Driver” for the post shared with her 1 million followers. As always, her fans flocked to her comments section to share some love for her latest look.
“queen in green,” fitness band company WHOOP commented.
“That green looks great on you Sister 💚💛❤️,” said a fan.
“The green shirt and skirt are so cute 😍,” added another.
“Honestly girl, you could use a broomstick with that swing and still hit straight and far! 😂,” another wrote—a sentiment we totally agree with.
Also this week, Korda appeared on the Golf Channel’s new morning show, 5 Clubs, for which she served as their first-ever guest. While being interviewed by host Gary Williams, the SI Swimsuit athlete talked about the importance of her support system while reflecting on the biggest moments of her 2024 season.
“I mean, in the middle of the year where I had, let's say, U.S. Open, KPMG and just like a couple of other regular events, I was really struggling,” Korda admitted. “I didn't have much energy … my mind kind of wasn't connecting to my body, and I think I was just kind of a little too tired and obviously kind of the negative energy and not playing great kind of wore on me a little. But that was a great learning opportunity for me and made me realize that people around me and those are the most important people and I'm so grateful and I'm so lucky for those people, and it was a great way to lean on others, too.”
Though 2024 was certainly momentous for Korda, it wasn’t without its hardships which she got through with her strong support system. We can’t wait to see all she does in 2025, including her spread of images on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, out this May.